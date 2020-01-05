Watch Clippers vs. Knicks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Clippers vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
New York @ Los Angeles
Current Records: New York 10-25; Los Angeles 25-12
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers are getting right back to it as they host the New York Knicks at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Staples Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Pride goes before the fall, and it seems Los Angeles saw their 10-point advantage in the point spread and came into their game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a big head. 2020 "welcomed" the Clippers with a 140-114 beatdown from Memphis on Saturday. One thing holding the Clippers back was the mediocre play of SG Landry Shamet, who did not have his best game; he finished with ten points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, New York opened the new year with a less-than-successful 120-112 loss to the Phoenix Suns last Friday. New York's defeat came about despite a quality game from SF Marcus Morris, who had 25 points.
Los Angeles is now 25-12 while New York sits at 10-25. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Clippers come into the contest boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 23.4. Less enviably, the Knicks are worst in the league in fouls per game, with 23 on average. So the New York squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.76
Odds
The Clippers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won seven out of their last eight games against New York.
- Mar 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 124 vs. New York 113
- Mar 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 128 vs. New York 107
- Mar 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 128 vs. New York 105
- Nov 20, 2017 - New York 107 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Mar 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New York 105
- Feb 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 119 vs. New York 115
- Mar 11, 2016 - Los Angeles 101 vs. New York 94
- Jan 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. New York 88
