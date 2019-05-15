WNBA hires Cathy Engelbert, Deloitte CEO, as new commissioner

The WNBA has finally found a replacement for former president Lisa Borders, who stepped down in October. Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert will take over as the WNBA commissioner in July, and she will report to NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

The move was announced by the WNBA on Wednesday. Engelbert will take her post shortly after the league season begins on May 24.

"Cathy is a world-class business leader with a deep connection to women's basketball, which makes her the ideal person to lead the WNBA into its next phase of growth," Silver said, via the WNBA's announcement. "The WNBA will benefit significantly from her more than 30 years of business and operational experience including revenue generation, sharp entrepreneurial instincts and proven management abilities."

Engelbert believes she's taking over the league at one of the most vital times since its inception in 1996.

"It is an absolute privilege to be joining the WNBA at such an exciting and important time in its history," she said. "I see tremendous opportunity to bolster visibility for the sport of women's basketball, empower the players, and enhance fan engagement. I look forward to using my business expertise and passion for basketball to promote women in the game and beyond, and to working with the teams and world-class athletes to help grow this league into a thriving business."

The league's visibility has been improved in recent seasons, so Engelbert is coming into the position with a lot to prove. WNBA games will be broadcast on CBS Sports beginning this season.