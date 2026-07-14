Udeh signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers on Wednesday, according to NCAA reporter Vince Wolfram.

Udeh is a 6-11 standout center out of Miami. During his senior season with the Hurricanes, he produced averages of 6.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 28.2 minutes per contest while hitting 72.7 percent from the field.