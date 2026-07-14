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Cleveland • C

Ernest Udeh Jr.

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Last Game

Mon, May 25 |
ESPN
vs New York Knicks (53-29)
  • Rocket Arena
130
Final
93
Game Recap

Eastern Central Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
DET
 60-22 8-2 W3
CLE
 52-30 7-3 W1
MIL
 32-50 3-7 L1
CHI
 31-51 2-8 L2
IND
 19-63 3-7 L2
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-11, 266 lbs
Birthplace: Orlando, FL
Age: 22
School: Miami
Experience: R