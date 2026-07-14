Last Game
Mon, May 25 |
ESPN
vs 3 New York Knicks (53-29)
- Rocket Arena
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1:04
Miami's Ernest Udeh on being a key part in the Hurricanes' turnaround season
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0:53
Anthony Edwards' Pitch to LeBron James
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11:32
NBA Contract Trade Candidates
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1:19
Contract Trade Candidates: Donovan Mitchell
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0:46
LeBron James' 'The Decision' 16 Years Later
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7:43
Donovan Mitchell Agrees To $273M Extension With Cavs
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0:47
Breaking: Donovan Mitchell agrees to $273M extension with Cavs
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0:57
Timeline For LeBron James' Decision
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16:16
Ranking LeBron James' Landing Spots Based on Rich Paul's Whiteboard
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12:12
Where Will LeBron James' Final Destination Be?
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18:03
NBA Offseason Risers and Fallers
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1:45
Does LeBron Make Cavs or Warriors Contenders?
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1:18
Raptors Turn Back Time To Become Contenders With Kawhi
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1:43
NBA Offseason Grades: Boston Celtics
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1:37
Raptors Look to Contend Again With Kawhi Leonard
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1:25
NEW BEASTS IN THE EAST: Balance of power shifting in NBA Eastern Conference | Latest odds to win
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11:50
How These 4 Teams Can Afford To Sign LeBron James
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15:56
Ranking the Best Starting 5's with LeBron James
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0:34
Affording LeBron: Cleveland Cavaliers
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1:27
Reports: Lakers Sign Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton
Top Ernest Udeh Jr. News
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Cavaliers' Ernest Udeh: Signs two-way deal with Cleveland
Udeh signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers on Wednesday, according to NCAA reporter Vince Wolfram.
Udeh is a 6-11 standout center out of Miami. During his senior season with the Hurricanes, he produced averages of 6.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 28.2 minutes per contest while hitting 72.7 percent from the field.... See More ... See Less
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Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-11, 266 lbs
|Birthplace: Orlando, FL
|Age: 22
|School: Miami
|Experience: R