2018 NFL Draft: Panthers select tight end Ian Thomas in Round 4 to begin Day 3
The Panthers land a potential long-term replacement for Greg Olsen at pick No. 101
With the No. 101 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Panthers selected Ian Thomas, tight end out of Indiana.
Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick
Grade: B+
Chris Trapasso: Carolina gets a TE2 for Norv Turner's offense. Thomas will be a better pro than he was in college. Plus ball skills.
Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll know everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
Scouting report
Chris Trapasso: Smooth operator running routes and after the catch. Fluidity as an athlete helps him create separation often. Limited as a blocker. H-back type with plus receiving skills.
NCAA recap
R.J. White: Thomas joined Nassau Community College after playing for Digital Harbor High School in Baltimore. After catching 23 passes for 433 yards and three TDs at Nassau, Thomas saw limited targets as a junior for Indiana, catching three passes for 28 yards, with two catches coming against Utah in the Foster Farms Bowl.
Thomas developed as a receiving weapon as a senior, averaging 15 yards per catch on his 25 receptions and finishing the year with 376 yards and five touchdowns. He started his year with a bang, catching two touchdowns against Ohio State, and he closed with season-best 93 yards on four receptions with one TD against Rutgers. His senior season was enough to earn him honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.
-
2018 NFL Draft: How to watch, stream
Don't miss a second of the action during Day 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
How to watch the draft on CBS Sports HQ
If you want all the analysis and reaction to Day 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft, this is the place...
-
NFL Draft: Live updates for Rounds 4-7
Follow along with all the action of the 2018 NFL Draft with CBSSports.com and CBS Sports H...
-
Day 3 Mock: Griffin, Hurst go in Round 4
The two biggest storylines left of the NFL Draft get resolved by the time the fourth round...
-
2018 NFL Draft: Best available on Day 3
A handful of quality pass-rushers are still on the board, as is the 'other' Oklahoma State...
-
2018 NFL Draft order, how to watch
If you want to follow the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday through Saturday, here's everything you'll...