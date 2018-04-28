2018 NFL Draft: Panthers select tight end Ian Thomas in Round 4 to begin Day 3

With the No. 101 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Panthers selected Ian Thomas, tight end out of Indiana.

Grade: B+

Chris Trapasso: Carolina gets a TE2 for Norv Turner's offense. Thomas will be a better pro than he was in college. Plus ball skills.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Smooth operator running routes and after the catch. Fluidity as an athlete helps him create separation often. Limited as a blocker. H-back type with plus receiving skills.

NCAA recap

R.J. White: Thomas joined Nassau Community College after playing for Digital Harbor High School in Baltimore. After catching 23 passes for 433 yards and three TDs at Nassau, Thomas saw limited targets as a junior for Indiana, catching three passes for 28 yards, with two catches coming against Utah in the Foster Farms Bowl.

Thomas developed as a receiving weapon as a senior, averaging 15 yards per catch on his 25 receptions and finishing the year with 376 yards and five touchdowns. He started his year with a bang, catching two touchdowns against Ohio State, and he closed with season-best 93 yards on four receptions with one TD against Rutgers. His senior season was enough to earn him honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.