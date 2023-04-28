The 2023 NFL Draft is off and running, but Will Levis' experience has already been that of a rollercoaster with a gigantic, initial drop. Just days ago, the Kentucky Wildcats quarterback was the odds-on favorite to go second overall to the Houston Texans. Now three quarterbacks in his class have been selected ahead of him, and he's fallen out of the first round entirely: Alabama's Bryce Young (first overall to the Carolina Panthers), Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (second overall to the Houston Texans) and Florida's Anthony Richardson (fourth overall to the Indianapolis Colts).

Levis showed off his arm strength from his knees on Twitter a few days ago, but it appears his step back at Kentucky in 2022 (19 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions) from his 2021 campaign (24 passing touchdowns, 13 interceptions) plus his age (he'll be 24 when the 2023 season starts) has hurt his case. Levis' medical profile also appears to be an issue, specifically with a left toe injury that caused him to miss a couple games in 2022.

With a tumble down the 2023 NFL Draft board likely, here are some potential Day 2 landing spots for the the fourth-best quarterback prospect in this class.

Los Angeles Rams: 36th overall pick (2nd Round)

The 36th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is the Rams first, and if they don't feel confident about quarterback Matthew Stafford's health going forward, Levis could be a draft-and-develop pick for the future of the Rams following Stafford's injury neck and head injury struggles that caused him to miss eight of the final nine games of the 2022 season. Current Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Liam Coen was Sean McVay offensive coordinator in 2022, so if the Rams need additional intel on Levis, they have an inside source.

Seattle Seahawks: 37th overall pick (2nd Round)



Yes, the Seahawks just re-signed Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith to a three-year, $75 million contract extension this offseason after he led the NFL in completion percentage (69.8%, set Seahawks' single-season record) while ranking in the top 10 in passing yards (4,282, eighth-most in NFL and set Seahawks' single-season record), passing touchdowns (30, fourth-most in NFL), and passer rating (100.9, fifth in NFL) in 2022.

However, Smith turns 33 in October, and this was his first Pro Bowl season after spending the bulk of his nine-year career as a backup. Levis could learn what allowed Smith to turn his career around for a year, and then it could be Levis time. Smith doesn't have any guaranteed salary on his contract after 2023, making him a very moveable player. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll repeatedly said the opportunity was "absolutely there" to take a quarterback in Round 1 of this draft with two first round picks. This is an opportunity to get someone who most thought was a Round 1 talent in Round 2.

Las Vegas Raiders: 38th overall pick (2nd Round)



Josh McDaniels did a strong job developing Mac Jones as a rookie during the 2021 season as he became only the 10th rookie in rookie in league history to throw for over 3,500 passing yards and over 20 passing touchdowns. Yes, they just signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.8 million contract in free agency, but there's no guaranteed money on it after 2024. Levis could be someone McDaniels grooms to be the eventual, long-term successor to Jimmy G for 2025 and beyond.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 50th overall pick (2nd Round)

Levis could compete for the Buccaneers' starting spot right away in Tampa Bay with Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield. Even if he doesn't win, Levis would be in a nice spot to develop with receivers like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin around. Mayfield is only on a one-year deal, so Levis could get chances at playing time in 2024 if it doesn't materialize in 2023.

Minnesota Vikings: 87th overall pick (3rd Round)



Losing at home in the NFC wild card round at home to Daniel Jones and the New York Giants took just about all the air out of the Vikings' first season under head coach Kevin O'Connell. Quarterback Kirk Cousins' checkdown on fourth-and-8 with the game on the line was the most head-scratching play of that game. The soon-to-be 35-year-old enters the final year of his contract in 2023, so Levis could learn the ropes from Cousins for a season and then step on the field in 2024 ready to target 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson early and often.