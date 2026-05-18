You may have heard the 2027 draft class is a special one. I'm here to agree. The sheer number of stone-cold blue-chip prospects already in this class means it could give the historic 2021 and 2011 draft classes a run for their money.

The biggest question that still needs answering, though, is how the quarterback class will shake out. There's plenty of talent at the position in college football, but nearly all of the top quarterbacks still have multiple years of eligibility remaining. If we don't see major leaps from many of those prospects, they could easily return to school for 2027.

Three signal-callers hear their names called in this mock draft -- all in the top five.

Note: The draft order was determined using the reverse Super Bowl odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jets have three first-round picks: their own, the Cowboys' from the Quinnen Williams trade and the Colts' from the Sauce Gardner trade. The Cowboys have the Packers' selection from the Micah Parsons trade.

2027 vs. 2026 NFL Draft class: Who has the better prospect at every position? Mike Renner





1. Arizona Cardinals: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

It's inevitable. The next-generation Manning is going high in the draft. No one wants to be the GM who passes on a Arch Manning, especially when the alternative is Carson Beck. Manning came on strong down the stretch in 2025 after a rocky start. If he maintains that level of play for a full season, you can put his name down in ink at No. 1 overall.

2. Miami Dolphins: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith's blend of size, explosiveness and ball skills is the best we've seen since Calvin Johnson. Even if Malik Willis isn't an overnight success in Miami, this pick could still make sense over a quarterback because of how much Smith moves the needle. A lot of quarterbacks will look good throwing jump balls to Smith.

3. New York Jets: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

There's a strong chance Dante Moore would have been a Jet had he declared last year, but now he gets another year of seasoning at Oregon. Moore is a silky-smooth pocket passer who can hit throws at every level of the field. He just needs to improve his play under pressure this season.

4. Cleveland Browns: Drake Lindsey, QB, Minnesota

Drake Lindsey is an up-and-comer more people need to know about because of his certified rocket launcher for a right arm. He's right there with South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers for the strongest arm in college football. Unlike Sellers, Lindsey has shown the ability to throw with multiple speeds and layer passes beautifully over the middle. He'll need to improve his accuracy and pocket presence this year, but I like his chances of doing just that in Year 2 as a starter.

5. Las Vegas Raiders: Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

Dylan Stewart is the rare 6-foot-5, 245-pounder who moves like a wide receiver. He's so athletic that he regularly wins reps untouched. Stewart needs to add more moves to his arsenal, but it won't take much for him to become an impact player in the NFL.

6. Atlanta Falcons: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Cam Coleman is a wildly explosive 6-foot-3, 200-pound wideout who spent the past two seasons stuck with poor quarterback play at Auburn. That changes this year as he heads to Texas to pair with Arch Manning. He should be a household name by season's end.

7. Tennessee Titans: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Trevor Goosby could have been a first-rounder had he declared last year, but he returns for a potential national title run. He's a high-end athlete who mirrors speed with ease. That's exactly what Cam Ward needs on the blind side.

8. Carolina Panthers: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Leonard Moore's sophomore tape was special. The only things keeping him from being a top-five pick are positional value and an exceptionally strong class. He looks like a Day 1 lockdown corner in the NFL.

9. New Orleans Saints: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

Colin Simmons is a twitchy edge-rusher who runs circles around college offensive tackles. Despite being undersized, he flashes speed-to-power and holds up well against the run. He would have been a slam-dunk top-five pick in this past class.

10. New York Giants: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

Jordan Seaton started the past two years at Colorado before transferring to LSU this spring. His pass protection was especially impressive, allowing only seven pressures all season. He'd slot in at right tackle and could help give the Giants one of the NFL's best offensive lines.

11. Washington Commanders: Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

Nick Marsh may not get the same glow-up Fernando Mendoza did after transferring to Indiana, but he'll gain plenty of fans after leaving Michigan State. At 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds, Marsh is a bully, That's especially true after the catch, as he tied former Hoosier Omar Cooper Jr. with 28 broken tackles last season.

12. New York Jets (from Colts): A'Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon

A'Mauri Washington was a potential first-rounder who returned to Oregon hoping to push his stock closer to the top 10. That won't be easy in this class, but 330-pounders with his explosiveness don't come around often, and players like that usually get drafted very high (see Caleb Banks last year).

13. Minnesota Vikings: Zach Lutmer, DB, Iowa

Zach Lutmer plays in the slot at Iowa -- where he secured three interceptions and six pass breakups last season -- but he's shown the all-around ability to translate to corner or safety in the NFL. His versatility would be a perfect fit in Brian Flores' defense.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers: David Stone, DL, Oklahoma

With Cam Heyward turning 38 next offseason and Keeanu Benton entering free agency, the Steelers address the interior defensive line again. David Stone's versatility and complete skill set should make him highly coveted. He wins with both quicks and power on tape.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greg Johnson, IOL, Minnesota

Greg Johnson is the top returning true guard in the country. He's a well-built 325-pounder with experience at all five offensive line spots, though left guard is his best fit.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Echoles, DL, Ole Miss

I thought Jacksonville would add more interior pass-rush juice in this past draft, but it looks like that may have to wait until 2027, when more options should be available. Will Echoles is a quintessential three-technique whose game isn't too dissimilar from former Ole Miss first-rounder Walter Nolen III.

17. Chicago Bears: Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

Ben Johnson finally gets his lead dog in the backfield. Ahmad Hardy has been a chore to bring down since he stepped on a college campus, recording more than 90 broken tackles in each of the past two seasons. While he looked like a first-round talent on tape last year, his future remains uncertain after he was the victim of a shooting last week.

18. New York Jets (from Cowboys): Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

Kelley Jones is the ideal press corner for Aaron Glenn's defense because he possesses one of the longest wingspans you'll ever see at the position. His ability to disrupt reps before they start showed up against some of the best competition in the country last year.

19. Cincinnati Bengals: Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama

Ryan Williams didn't put his best foot forward in 2025 and has struggled with drops throughout his career, but his ability to get open one-on-one is undeniable. He's an incredibly gifted all-around athlete and remains exceptionally young, as he won't turn 20 until February.

20. Denver Broncos: Justin Scott, DL, Miami (FL)

Justin Scott got overlooked on an incredibly deep Miami defensive line last season, but he's a high-end disruptor in his own right. The Broncos continue reloading their defensive line through the draft.

21. Detroit Lions: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

Even though the Lions used a second-round pick on defensive end Derrick Moore in April, they could still address the position next spring to maintain a healthy rotation up front. Matayo Uiagalelei is a power end who sets the edge well in the run game.

22. Houston Texans: Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

Kewan Lacy had the second-most rushing touchdowns in college football last season with 24 while surpassing 1,500 rushing yards in his first year as a starter. He's a true bell-cow back despite lacking prototypical size, leading college football with 307 carries last year.

23. San Francisco 49ers: Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Jadan Baugh is the kind of size-speed athlete Kyle Shanahan has historically loved at running back. At 231 pounds, he's a load to bring down once he gets rolling. Just ask Florida State, which watched him rush for 264 yards in last season's finale.

24. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): Elijah Paige, OT, USC

Elijah Paige could have been a first-rounder this past spring if injuries hadn't cost him much of his junior season. It doesn't take much more than one rep of him pulling across the formation to see his first-round athletic traits. He just needs to stay healthy.

25. Los Angeles Chargers: Ahmad Moten Sr., DL, Miami (FL)

The Chargers appear intent on recreating Miami's dominant 2025 defensive line, which isn't a bad strategy. Ahmad Moten Sr. is a prototypical three-technique who can penetrate the backfield with his twitchy get-off.

26. New England Patriots: Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

Charlie Becker went from backup to Fernando Mendoza's favorite target over the course of the 2025 season. He offers an exceptional blend of size, speed and ball skills. On 34 catches last year, he didn't drop a single pass, making him an ideal deep threat for Drake Maye.

27. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaleel Johnson, EDGE, Oklahoma State

The Eagles love twitched-up edge rushers, and Jaleel Johnson fits that mold. At 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, he explodes off the edge. While he's a bit of a linear athlete, he can do serious damage as a bull-rusher.

28. Kansas City Chiefs: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

It's become an annual tradition to mock Kansas City a Travis Kelce replacement. Jamari Johnson may not offer Kelce's YAC ability, but he can certainly match his catch radius. The Oregon tight end has a massive frame and plucks the ball out of the air with ease.

29. Baltimore Ravens: Kade Pieper, IOL, Iowa

It's only fitting that Tyler Linderbaum's long-term replacement is another undersized Hawkeye. Kade Pieper may be even more athletic, with some insane reps tracking down linebackers in space. After playing out of position at guard last year, his stock should soar as he takes over at center.

30. Buffalo Bills: Cayden Green, OT, Missouri

With David Edwards now in New Orleans and O'Cyrus Torrence entering a contract year, Buffalo reloads along the offensive line. Cayden Green plays left tackle at Missouri, but I think he'll fit better at guard in the NFL, where his natural power should shine.

31. Seattle Seahawks: Jordan Faison, WR, Notre Dame

It's unlikely that Cooper Kupp reaches the third year of the deal he signed last offseason, which could leave Seattle needing another receiver. Jordan Faison's precise route-running would feast opposite Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

32. Los Angeles Rams: Wyatt Young, WR, Oklahoma State

Wyatt Young was the third-leading receiver in college football last season as a sophomore, posting 1,264 yards at North Texas. He followed his quarterback and head coach to Oklahoma State this spring, where I expect him to keep putting on a show. He's a ridiculously shifty route-runner with prototypical slot traits, making him an ideal fit for the Rams.