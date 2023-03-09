Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 89.52 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Cam Newton
Summary:
Anthony Richardson has off-the-charts athleticism both in the pocket and outside of it, but he is so incredibly raw that he has a long ways to go to be a starting NFL quarterback. He will leave the pocket too early and too often miss open reads to attempt more difficult throws, but when he's locked in he has the potential to be a franchise-altering talent.
Strengths:
- Big-bodied athlete who is a threat in the run game
- Elusive in the open field despite his size; incredibly quick lateral movements to shake defenders in small area*
- Next-level athleticism for QB in pocket
- Smooth, ball explodes out of hand and gets on WR in a hurry, accurately
- Rhythm thrower when he sees coverage
- Will leave pocket early at times but incredibly elusive inside pocket; ability to buy time with movements and then find open target downfield*
- Consistently quick release, puts ball on WR's face on quick throws/screens/rollouts
- Strong arm allows him to make off-platform/off-balance throws almost look easy at times
- Will look off DB, get through read and rip seam throw on time, on the face.
- Consistently keeps eyes downfield when outside the pocket
Weaknesses:
- Can get antsy in pocket when there is no real pressure; needs to do a better job of standing tall
- Will sometimes drift into pressure on drop
- Footwork will need to be tightened up at the next level
- Doesn't consistently throw with anticipation
- Doesn't happen often but will sometimes try to play hero ball outside pocket; leads to turnover chances for the defense
- Can also be slow at times to get to second read, leading to turnover opportunities for the defense
- Will struggle at times to layer throws