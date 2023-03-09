Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 89.52 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Cam Newton

Summary:

Anthony Richardson has off-the-charts athleticism both in the pocket and outside of it, but he is so incredibly raw that he has a long ways to go to be a starting NFL quarterback. He will leave the pocket too early and too often miss open reads to attempt more difficult throws, but when he's locked in he has the potential to be a franchise-altering talent.

Strengths:

Big-bodied athlete who is a threat in the run game

Elusive in the open field despite his size; incredibly quick lateral movements to shake defenders in small area*

Next-level athleticism for QB in pocket

Smooth, ball explodes out of hand and gets on WR in a hurry, accurately

Rhythm thrower when he sees coverage

Will leave pocket early at times but incredibly elusive inside pocket; ability to buy time with movements and then find open target downfield*

Consistently quick release, puts ball on WR's face on quick throws/screens/rollouts

Strong arm allows him to make off-platform/off-balance throws almost look easy at times

Will look off DB, get through read and rip seam throw on time, on the face.

Consistently keeps eyes downfield when outside the pocket

Weaknesses: