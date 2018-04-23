Green Bay Packers Mock Draft: Defense the focus, predictions for every pick

The Packers are sitting at No .14, which seems just out of range for the top tier of defensive prospects. But that doesn't mean they can't get one.

Most expect Denzel Ward to be a top-10 pick, but there is a scenario where he's available at No. 14. Plenty of other names have been bandied about as potential top-10 picks, and there should be a lot of talent at the cornerback position early in the second round, which could cause some of those teams picking in the top 12 to pass on Ward in favor of a top prospect at another position and a cornerback in Round 2.

The Packers keep picking up key defensive players in my mock, landing four on that side of the ball in their first five picks.

Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll be the most informed fan at your NFL Draft party. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

You can check out every pick, mock draft and class analysis for all 32 teams in my full seven-round mock draft.

Green Bay Packers

Having Ward fall to No. 14 is probably the best-case scenario for the Packers, and he slides right in as an immediate starter at a position of need. Adding Ward to Kevin King gives the team two quality young corners on cheap deals long-term.

Hubbard gives the team Clay Matthews insurance as an edge rusher. Miller is a great find in the third round to give the team another good receiver to pair with Davante Adams and Randall Cobb. With eight picks on Day 3, the Packers have plenty of room to engineer some trade-ups under their new GM, and the first one (trading No. 101 and No. 172 to Jacksonville) gets them into the third round to land a defensive end who can take over for Muhammad Wilkerson in case he bolts for a big deal after one season in Green Bay.

The Packers then trade two late picks (No. 207, No. 239) to move up in the fourth round and get a smart inside linebacker who dealt with injury issues in college in Cichy. Demby can develop into a starting guard in time for the Packers to get rid of another quality lineman too early rather than too late. Moore brings the size that Miller doesn't, but he'll need work to develop into more than a red-zone weapon. Reed adds more depth at corner at in the return game. Allen can be developed into a potential starter for when Corey Linsley gets too expensive in a few years.