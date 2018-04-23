Green Bay Packers Mock Draft: Defense the focus, predictions for every pick
The Packers have perhaps the best cornerback in this draft fall into their laps at No. 14
The Packers are sitting at No .14, which seems just out of range for the top tier of defensive prospects. But that doesn't mean they can't get one.
Most expect Denzel Ward to be a top-10 pick, but there is a scenario where he's available at No. 14. Plenty of other names have been bandied about as potential top-10 picks, and there should be a lot of talent at the cornerback position early in the second round, which could cause some of those teams picking in the top 12 to pass on Ward in favor of a top prospect at another position and a cornerback in Round 2.
The Packers keep picking up key defensive players in my mock, landing four on that side of the ball in their first five picks.
Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll be the most informed fan at your NFL Draft party. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
You can check out every pick, mock draft and class analysis for all 32 teams in my full seven-round mock draft.
Green Bay Packers
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|14
|Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
|
|2
|45
|Sam Hubbard, DE/LB, Ohio State
|
|3
|76
|Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis
|
|3
|93
|Foley Fatukasi, DE/DT, UConn
|from JAC
|4
|101
|Traded to Jacksonville
|from CLE
|4
|124
|Jack Cichy, LB, Wisconsin
|from KC/LAR
|4
|133
|Traded to Kansas City
|Compensatory
|5
|138
|Jamil Demby, G, Maine
|from CLE
|5
|172
|Traded to Jacksonville
|Compensatory
|5
|174
|J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri
|Compensatory
|6
|186
|D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State
|
|6
|207
|Traded to Kansas City
|Compensatory
|7
|232
|Dejon Allen, C, Hawaii
|
|7
|239
|Traded to Kansas City
|from BUF
Having Ward fall to No. 14 is probably the best-case scenario for the Packers, and he slides right in as an immediate starter at a position of need. Adding Ward to Kevin King gives the team two quality young corners on cheap deals long-term.
Hubbard gives the team Clay Matthews insurance as an edge rusher. Miller is a great find in the third round to give the team another good receiver to pair with Davante Adams and Randall Cobb. With eight picks on Day 3, the Packers have plenty of room to engineer some trade-ups under their new GM, and the first one (trading No. 101 and No. 172 to Jacksonville) gets them into the third round to land a defensive end who can take over for Muhammad Wilkerson in case he bolts for a big deal after one season in Green Bay.
The Packers then trade two late picks (No. 207, No. 239) to move up in the fourth round and get a smart inside linebacker who dealt with injury issues in college in Cichy. Demby can develop into a starting guard in time for the Packers to get rid of another quality lineman too early rather than too late. Moore brings the size that Miller doesn't, but he'll need work to develop into more than a red-zone weapon. Reed adds more depth at corner at in the return game. Allen can be developed into a potential starter for when Corey Linsley gets too expensive in a few years.
-
Draft: 27 locks for the first round
The first round of the draft will be heavy on quarterbacks and offensive linemen
-
Redskins Seven-Round Mock: Vea a big win
The Redskins also add a talented running back and offensive line help after taking the big...
-
Titans Seven-Round Mock: LBs early
The Titans pick up a pair of linebackers in the first two rounds of this seven-round mock...
-
Buccaneers Seven-Round Mock: James first
The Bucs pick up a stud safety and quality lineman before landing a running back on Day 3
-
Seahawks Seven-Round Mock: Trading down
The Seahawks haven't picked in their original spot in the first round since 2011
-
49ers Seven-Round Mock: Defense heavy
The 49ers could be in a prime position to trade down and pick up more draft capital