Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3349 RUYDS 284 INTS 6 TDS 47 No one's considering alternatives for Las Vegas. The Tyler Linderbaum signing supports the assumption that Fernando Mendoza will be the No. 1 overall pick, as a veteran center is a huge benefit for a young quarterback. The Raiders need a quarterback, and there's a player worthy of that selection.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd I've gone back and forth on how the Jets may perceive this selection. Would Aaron Glenn want a player viewed more as a finished product (David Bailey) or one with more upside (Arvell Reese)? Some of the signings in free agency take the pressure off Reese contributing immediately, which makes the upside play easier to justify.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Arizona's biggest need is along the offensive line. I tend to think offensive-minded head coach Mike LaFleur would like to go in that direction if it makes sense. In a relatively weak draft class at the top, and knowing the offensive linemen are going to fly off the board prior to their next season, it is conceivable that the Cardinals will make that move while it is within their power.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Right or wrong, Tennessee went all in on offense to support Will Levis. It's not far-fetched to think there may be an organizational philosophy to do the same with Cam Ward, even if the regime is new. They signed Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency and now add Jeremiyah Love to give Ward an abundance of playmakers.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st NFL teams are obsessed with athletic traits, especially when they're attached to good football players. In a draft that lacks blue-chip players at premium positions, Sonny Styles stands out as a potential impact performer. Although John Harbaugh's background is special teams, most of his clubs have had a tone-setting linebacker.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 6 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Dallas sends No. 12 overall and second-round picks each of the next two years to the Browns in exchange for No. 6 overall and a 2027 fourth-round pick. The Cowboys are operating like a team that is feeling a bit of pressure to make noise in the postseason. Their pursuit of Maxx Crosby fell short and led them to Rashan Gary. There are not many impactful prospects in this draft class, so the Cowboys move for one of them.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st There are a lot of teams in this draft eyeing defensive talent in a number of different roles. The Commanders may consider safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Sonny Styles, but Rueben Bain is of equal consideration despite moves made by the organization this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 Chris Olave, when healthy, is one of the most productive receivers in the NFL, but the cupboard is rather bare beyond him post-Rashid Shaheed trade. New Orleans would happily embrace another former Ohio State receiver in the form of Carnell Tate, who uses his body and route-running to create separation. Tyler Shough is flush with talent after adding Travis Etienne and Tate.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Kansas City takes offensive tackles in back-to-back drafts as Spencer Fano is tabbed as Jawaan Taylor's replacement. The Chiefs are not often in a position to add a premium talent in the top 10 overall. It is not a flashy addition, but they are filling in potholes on the roster with another pick in the round.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Mansoor Delane is a high IQ football player who ran fast at the LSU Pro Day. His ceiling may not be as high as Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, but the floor is high and the Bengals can not afford to miss on another defensive prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Miami traded away safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and now have a need at the position, as well as several others. The Dolphins are flush with seven selections among the top 100 overall and focus should be adding the best player available. Caleb Downs is among the best prospects in this class assuming the medicals are clear, but his athletic ceiling is not as high as others and he does not play a premium position. The Dolphins are the beneficiary of him still being available.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 12 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 7th Cleveland trades back, picks up additional draft capital and still lands a raw, but extremely talented left tackle. Monroe Freeling was playing his best football at the end of the season, but no one has to tell Browns head coach Todd Monken about his potential; Monken helped recruit him to Athens as Georgia's offensive coordinator.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 The Rams are all in on this championship window with Matthew Stafford. A pass catcher -- whether that be wide receiver or tight end -- would be the most impactful player Los Angeles could add to the roster at No. 13 overall. Makai Lemon is a polarizing prospect, but is at his best post-catch.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Baltimore is the team that consistently takes the best player who falls to them. Jermod McCoy when healthy has proven himself to be among the best prospects in the class, but he has not put that talent on display for more than a year. The Ravens finally land a quality second cornerback; the only change is that player is opposite Nate Wiggins in this instance rather than Marlon Humphrey.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has roots with the Rams, who use a lot of two and three tight end sets. Although Tampa Bay re-signed Cade Otton, that does not exclude the Bucs from adding another player at the position. The franchise may want to add another pass catcher, but it does not mean it has to be a receiver. They have other needs, but Day 2 selections may better align with those objectives.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 New York adds a running mate to go along with Garrett Wilson. There are unanswered questions at the quarterback position, but those are for another day, and likely another year. Denzel Boston gives them a bit more size, however.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Giovanni Manu is set to start at left tackle with Taylor Decker, Detroit parting ways. One would imagine Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes are looking for an alternative at the position. Kadyn Proctor is a big body who does a good job executing some of the blocks in space the team has executed in the past.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 3rd Safety may not be the highest priority but it is a need for Minnesota. NFL teams salivate over prospects with ball production and premium athletic traits; Dillon Thieneman checks both of those boxes. It is difficult to envision him lasting much longer than this stage of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd Carolina continues its investment in the defense. In the same offseason in which the Panthers signed edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd, they now add Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the first round. The last time three safeties were taken in the first round was 2022; although that is a bit of a gray area considering Dax Hill has played multiple positions for the Bengals. The 2018 draft would be the best example with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Derwin James and Terrell Edmunds.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 Dallas first traded up for the right to select Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey and now add Omar Cooper Jr.; two players who should make an impact on the upcoming season. Cooper is an explosive, slot dominant receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th If Pittsburgh is not going to take a quarterback, I tend to skew toward offensive tackle for the Steelers in the first round. They could still conceivably draft a receiver despite acquiring Michael Pittman Jr. Troy Fautanu could move back to the left side and allow Max Iheanachor to play his more natural position.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Vega Ioane this late into the first round would be considered one of the best values. Ioane lacks positional versatility, but the Chargers only need him to play guard. He has a physical play style which should be endearing to head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th It is a deep safety class, so Philadelphia could address that need later into the draft. Kenyon Sadiq would likely be a consideration if he were still available. As it played out, Howie Roseman gets back to his roots of addressing the trenches with premium draft capital. Keldric Faulk will not be a one-to-one replacement of Jaelan Phillips as a rookie, but he is a young prospect who is still growing.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Jordyn Tyson would not be available if it were not for a history of injuries and having not worked out this pre-draft process is concerning. Perhaps he is intentionally tanking his stock so he can live in his brother's (Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson) guest room. I jest.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Peter Woods was once regarded as a potential top 5 overall selection. Although I never saw him as a clear and obvious blue-chip talent, this is good value for the Clemson product and fills a need for the Bears.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Chase Bisontis IOL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 4th Buffalo lost David Edwards (no relation) in free agency and now replace him with one of the best pass-blocking offensive guards. Chase Bisontis had a strong performance at the NFL combine.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 7th San Francisco has been drawn to the long interior defenders in the past. Although Robert Saleh is no longer the defensive coordinator inciting those personnel acquisitions, one would think that is a profile that still appeals to Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers used two picks on defensive tackles last year, but now get another really talented prospect to pair with Osa Odighizuwa.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Emmanuel Pregnon IOL Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 314 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 5th Houston's offensive line is fascinating. The Texans signed Wyatt Teller and re-signed Ed Ingram to play guard. Braden Smith and Trent Brown were signed and re-signed, respectively, to compete for right tackle. Aireontae Ersery is pegged as the left tackle. Teller is not going to be the answer long term, so the Texans bring in Emmanuel Pregnon.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 29 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Nohl Williams showed a lot of promise during his rookie season and Kristian Fulton, Kader Kohou have been serviceable when healthy. If everything goes as planned, the Chiefs may already be able to absorb the losses of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. It would not be a surprise if they brought back L'Jarius Sneed either. Avieon Terrell gives them some positional flexibility as well as insurance in the event not everything DOES go as planned.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 4th REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 Miami has several needs to fill, but also seven draft picks inside the top 100 overall to address those gaps. The Dolphins previously took Caleb Downs and now add Colton Hood to a revamped secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Veteran Morgan Moses is present in the event Blake Miller is not ready to start the season, but Moses is also 35 years old. When reviewing how his contract is constructed, it seems evident that the upcoming season will be the last for Moses in New England. If the Patriots could bring in his replacement a year in advance, that is an ideal outcome.