2026 NFL mock draft: Cowboys don't let this premier edge rusher slip past them
Dallas trades up to No. 6 in our latest mock, plus nine offensive linemen come off the board in Round 1
The 2026 NFL Draft is officially less than one month away. Teams are hosting 30 visits, engaging in video chats, attending pro days and conducting private workouts with prospects as part of their final preparations.
Projecting what a team may do is not always straight forward, as several factors have to be taken into account. Some head coaches and general managers have more earned equity and are therefore not feeling the hot seat. Others, including the Jets, know this season is important to future job security. As a result, there will likely be an emphasis on adding prospects who can make an immediate impact rather than an alternative who may have a higher ceiling, but is an unfinished product.
Where division arises is when the head coach and general manager are on different timelines. For example, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is likely immune to the consequences of another challenging season, but head coach Nick Sirianni is not. Leadership could make a change if this season goes poorly, and that is why having key voices in the room on different timelines can be combustible.
Those dynamics and more are taken into account when making draft projections.
As a reminder, five teams are without a first-round selection: the Jaguars, Falcons, Colts, Packers and the Broncos.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
No one's considering alternatives for Las Vegas. The Tyler Linderbaum signing supports the assumption that Fernando Mendoza will be the No. 1 overall pick, as a veteran center is a huge benefit for a young quarterback. The Raiders need a quarterback, and there's a player worthy of that selection.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
I've gone back and forth on how the Jets may perceive this selection. Would Aaron Glenn want a player viewed more as a finished product (David Bailey) or one with more upside (Arvell Reese)? Some of the signings in free agency take the pressure off Reese contributing immediately, which makes the upside play easier to justify.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
Arizona's biggest need is along the offensive line. I tend to think offensive-minded head coach Mike LaFleur would like to go in that direction if it makes sense. In a relatively weak draft class at the top, and knowing the offensive linemen are going to fly off the board prior to their next season, it is conceivable that the Cardinals will make that move while it is within their power.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Right or wrong, Tennessee went all in on offense to support Will Levis. It's not far-fetched to think there may be an organizational philosophy to do the same with Cam Ward, even if the regime is new. They signed Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency and now add Jeremiyah Love to give Ward an abundance of playmakers.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
NFL teams are obsessed with athletic traits, especially when they're attached to good football players. In a draft that lacks blue-chip players at premium positions, Sonny Styles stands out as a potential impact performer. Although John Harbaugh's background is special teams, most of his clubs have had a tone-setting linebacker.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 6
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Dallas sends No. 12 overall and second-round picks each of the next two years to the Browns in exchange for No. 6 overall and a 2027 fourth-round pick. The Cowboys are operating like a team that is feeling a bit of pressure to make noise in the postseason. Their pursuit of Maxx Crosby fell short and led them to Rashan Gary. There are not many impactful prospects in this draft class, so the Cowboys move for one of them.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
There are a lot of teams in this draft eyeing defensive talent in a number of different roles. The Commanders may consider safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Sonny Styles, but Rueben Bain is of equal consideration despite moves made by the organization this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
Chris Olave, when healthy, is one of the most productive receivers in the NFL, but the cupboard is rather bare beyond him post-Rashid Shaheed trade. New Orleans would happily embrace another former Ohio State receiver in the form of Carnell Tate, who uses his body and route-running to create separation. Tyler Shough is flush with talent after adding Travis Etienne and Tate.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Kansas City takes offensive tackles in back-to-back drafts as Spencer Fano is tabbed as Jawaan Taylor's replacement. The Chiefs are not often in a position to add a premium talent in the top 10 overall. It is not a flashy addition, but they are filling in potholes on the roster with another pick in the round.
Round 1 - Pick 10
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Mansoor Delane is a high IQ football player who ran fast at the LSU Pro Day. His ceiling may not be as high as Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, but the floor is high and the Bengals can not afford to miss on another defensive prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Miami traded away safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and now have a need at the position, as well as several others. The Dolphins are flush with seven selections among the top 100 overall and focus should be adding the best player available. Caleb Downs is among the best prospects in this class assuming the medicals are clear, but his athletic ceiling is not as high as others and he does not play a premium position. The Dolphins are the beneficiary of him still being available.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 12
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Cleveland trades back, picks up additional draft capital and still lands a raw, but extremely talented left tackle. Monroe Freeling was playing his best football at the end of the season, but no one has to tell Browns head coach Todd Monken about his potential; Monken helped recruit him to Athens as Georgia's offensive coordinator.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
The Rams are all in on this championship window with Matthew Stafford. A pass catcher -- whether that be wide receiver or tight end -- would be the most impactful player Los Angeles could add to the roster at No. 13 overall. Makai Lemon is a polarizing prospect, but is at his best post-catch.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
Baltimore is the team that consistently takes the best player who falls to them. Jermod McCoy when healthy has proven himself to be among the best prospects in the class, but he has not put that talent on display for more than a year. The Ravens finally land a quality second cornerback; the only change is that player is opposite Nate Wiggins in this instance rather than Marlon Humphrey.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has roots with the Rams, who use a lot of two and three tight end sets. Although Tampa Bay re-signed Cade Otton, that does not exclude the Bucs from adding another player at the position. The franchise may want to add another pass catcher, but it does not mean it has to be a receiver. They have other needs, but Day 2 selections may better align with those objectives.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
New York adds a running mate to go along with Garrett Wilson. There are unanswered questions at the quarterback position, but those are for another day, and likely another year. Denzel Boston gives them a bit more size, however.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Giovanni Manu is set to start at left tackle with Taylor Decker, Detroit parting ways. One would imagine Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes are looking for an alternative at the position. Kadyn Proctor is a big body who does a good job executing some of the blocks in space the team has executed in the past.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Safety may not be the highest priority but it is a need for Minnesota. NFL teams salivate over prospects with ball production and premium athletic traits; Dillon Thieneman checks both of those boxes. It is difficult to envision him lasting much longer than this stage of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs
Carolina continues its investment in the defense. In the same offseason in which the Panthers signed edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd, they now add Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the first round. The last time three safeties were taken in the first round was 2022; although that is a bit of a gray area considering Dax Hill has played multiple positions for the Bengals. The 2018 draft would be the best example with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Derwin James and Terrell Edmunds.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
Dallas first traded up for the right to select Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey and now add Omar Cooper Jr.; two players who should make an impact on the upcoming season. Cooper is an explosive, slot dominant receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
If Pittsburgh is not going to take a quarterback, I tend to skew toward offensive tackle for the Steelers in the first round. They could still conceivably draft a receiver despite acquiring Michael Pittman Jr. Troy Fautanu could move back to the left side and allow Max Iheanachor to play his more natural position.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Vega Ioane this late into the first round would be considered one of the best values. Ioane lacks positional versatility, but the Chargers only need him to play guard. He has a physical play style which should be endearing to head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
It is a deep safety class, so Philadelphia could address that need later into the draft. Kenyon Sadiq would likely be a consideration if he were still available. As it played out, Howie Roseman gets back to his roots of addressing the trenches with premium draft capital. Keldric Faulk will not be a one-to-one replacement of Jaelan Phillips as a rookie, but he is a young prospect who is still growing.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Jordyn Tyson would not be available if it were not for a history of injuries and having not worked out this pre-draft process is concerning. Perhaps he is intentionally tanking his stock so he can live in his brother's (Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson) guest room. I jest.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
Peter Woods was once regarded as a potential top 5 overall selection. Although I never saw him as a clear and obvious blue-chip talent, this is good value for the Clemson product and fills a need for the Bears.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Chase Bisontis IOL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Buffalo lost David Edwards (no relation) in free agency and now replace him with one of the best pass-blocking offensive guards. Chase Bisontis had a strong performance at the NFL combine.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs
San Francisco has been drawn to the long interior defenders in the past. Although Robert Saleh is no longer the defensive coordinator inciting those personnel acquisitions, one would think that is a profile that still appeals to Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers used two picks on defensive tackles last year, but now get another really talented prospect to pair with Osa Odighizuwa.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Emmanuel Pregnon IOL
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
Houston's offensive line is fascinating. The Texans signed Wyatt Teller and re-signed Ed Ingram to play guard. Braden Smith and Trent Brown were signed and re-signed, respectively, to compete for right tackle. Aireontae Ersery is pegged as the left tackle. Teller is not going to be the answer long term, so the Texans bring in Emmanuel Pregnon.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Nohl Williams showed a lot of promise during his rookie season and Kristian Fulton, Kader Kohou have been serviceable when healthy. If everything goes as planned, the Chiefs may already be able to absorb the losses of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. It would not be a surprise if they brought back L'Jarius Sneed either. Avieon Terrell gives them some positional flexibility as well as insurance in the event not everything DOES go as planned.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Miami has several needs to fill, but also seven draft picks inside the top 100 overall to address those gaps. The Dolphins previously took Caleb Downs and now add Colton Hood to a revamped secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
Veteran Morgan Moses is present in the event Blake Miller is not ready to start the season, but Moses is also 35 years old. When reviewing how his contract is constructed, it seems evident that the upcoming season will be the last for Moses in New England. If the Patriots could bring in his replacement a year in advance, that is an ideal outcome.
Round 1 - Pick 32
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs
Seattle drafts T.J. Parker as the Boye Mafe replacement. Mafe signed a lucrative deal with the Bengals in free agency. Parker is a reliable edge setter with limited pass rush potential, but Mike Macdonald can put him in a position to produce.
Teams without a first-round pick
No. 47: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
Indianapolis traded away Zaire Franklin and the plan seems to involve employing all former Bengals linebackers. However, Cincinnati eventually moved on from those players and the Colts likely will come to that point as well.
No. 48: EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF
The situation with James Pearce Jr. is at the very least unsettled. Malachi Lawrence is a long, athletic edge rusher who should allow Atlanta to remain out of the basement in regards to pass-rush production.
No. 52: IOL Sam Hecht, Kansas State
Hecht can only play center, so the Packers may not be interested given they prefer linemen with versatility. The idea is that Sean Rhyan would move to right guard.
No. 56: DL Domonique Orange, Iowa State
Jacksonville adds some mass to the defensive interior with the selection of 'Big Citrus'; a fitting addition for the team from Florida.
No. 62: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
Denver has juiced up its pass game with Jaylen Waddle, but Sean Payton would love a field-stretching tight end like Stowers, who tested off the charts in Indianapolis.