Player Blurb: Steven Richardson, DT, Minnesota

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Good-size, adequate strength for the defensive tackle spot. Played nose often at Minnesota. Relied on a quick first step to win. Doesn't have many pass-rushing moves. High-motor player who will make some plays scraping down the line. Limited due to his average athleticism and lack of refinement with his hands.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Chicago, Richardson started 12 games as a true freshman, finishing the year with 23 total tackles (six for loss) and two sacks. He missed three games with injury the following year but still managed to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after racking up 26 tackles (eight for loss) with 3.5 sacks. Richardson had his finest year as a junior, totaling 31 tackles, including 11 for loss, with seven sacks and two forced fumbles. He had two sacks and a forced fumble in wins against Purdue and Northwestern in a third-team All-Big Ten campaign.

Richardson took a step back statistically in his senior year but was still named honorable mention All-Big Ten. He had 23 tackles (four for loss) but failed to record a sack for the first time in his career. -- R.J. White