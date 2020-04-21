When is the 2020 NFL Draft: Streaming, TV schedule, mock drafts, start times, how to watch live coverage

For the first time ever, the NFL Draft will be held in a completely virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year's event was originally set to take place in Las Vegas, but the league was forced to shift its plan. Not to worry -- your team will still be making all of their picks, beginning Thursday through Saturday.

So when will the 2020 NFL Draft take place? How long does it last? Where can you watch it? We review everything you need to know about the highly anticipated event right here:

When is the 2020 NFL Draft?

This year's draft starts on Thursday, April 23, and runs through Saturday, April 25.

The entire weekend schedule is as follows (Eastern time):

Thursday, April 23: Round 1 (8 p.m.)

Friday, April 24: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 25: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)

Where is the 2020 NFL Draft?

For the first time ever, this year's draft will be held exclusively online. Due to local and national restrictions stemming from the pandemic, the planned physical Las Vegas location was scrapped in favor of a remote, virtual selection process that will see all 32 NFL teams operating from their homes. Commissioner Goodell is set to announce picks from his home in New York.

After 50 straight years in New York City, where it was most recently held at Radio City Music Hall, the draft has been physically held in Chicago (Auditorium Theatre), Philadelphia (Museum of Art), Arlington (AT&T Stadium) and Nashville (Lower Broadway) since 2015.

How do I watch the draft?



Here are all your options to catch the draft on TV or via live stream:

Thursday: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Friday: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Saturday: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Mock drafts

Where can I find more info on the draft?

