Jaguars-Colts Preview
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Colts coach Frank Reich made one thing perfectly clear this week. No scoreboard watching allowed Sunday.
Sure, he knows Indianapolis needs help to make the playoffs. And yes, he realizes the results from three of the four other key games could be in before kickoff. Still, he wants his players to focus on the one thing they can control: beating Jacksonville.
''The relevant scores will not be up on the scoreboard,'' Reich said after discussing the options with general manager Chris Ballard. ''It's a potential distraction. Maybe it's not to all guys, but if it's a distraction to one guy that's one guy too many. It's just better not to have them up there.''
Indianapolis could have avoided all this if it had protected a 17-point, third-quarter lead last week at Pittsburgh. Instead, the Steelers scored the final 21 points, sending Indy from sixth to eighth in the battle for the AFC's seven playoff spots.
Pittsburgh and Buffalo, both 12-3, could lend a hand as they battle for the conference's No. 2 seed. The Steelers visit Cleveland, with Ben Roethlisberger and other regulars expected to sit out, while the Bills host Miami. The Browns, Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens are all 10-5, like the Colts, but are ahead of Indy based on tiebreakers.
The Colts could still win the AFC South title if Tennessee loses at Houston.
But there is one common theme in each playoff chapter.
''Every scenario involves the Colts beating the Jags,'' Philip Rivers said. ''That's the only one we have a say in, so I think we have to just be focused on what we can control, find a way to get win No. 11 and don't be distracted by all the other games.''
The Jags (1-14) don't have much at stake.
They've lost 14 straight, already won the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes, and may be about to embark on a major offseason overhaul. General manager David Caldwell was fired, quarterback Gardner Minshew was benched, top rusher James Robinson won't play because of an ankle injury, and coach Doug Marrone could be gone soon, too.
Marrone is just 12-35 since leading Jacksonville to the AFC championship game following the 2017 season.
''I think obviously there will be change, I don't know (how),'' Marrone said. ''I'm not informed of anything like that, but obviously there's going to be a lot of change going on. But my whole focus is try to get this win.''
The Colts know this game is no gimme.
Jacksonville has won the last two in this series and five of the last seven, including a 27-20 opening-day victory. So Reich's message is simple: Tune out the noise and finish the job.
''It's just better not to have them (the scores) up there,'' Reich said. ''It can do nothing to add to what we have to do - focus our energy on Jacksonville.''
GLENNON AGAIN
Veteran quarterback Mike Glennon will make his second straight start and his fifth in six weeks in what is likely to be his final game with the Jags. Over the past 10 quarters, Glennon has thrown two TD passes, had six turnovers and was sacked for a safety.
''Every opportunity you get to be a starting quarterback in this league, I don't take that for granted,'' Glennon said. ''You never know when this chance is going to come again.''
Glennon has played on three teams that earned the No. 1 overall draft pick. He started with Tampa Bay, which took Jameis Winston with the top pick in 2015. Glennon also was with Arizona, when it took Kyler Murray at No. 1 in 2019.
THE REPLACEMENT
Left tackle Anthony Castonzo was scheduled to have season-ending surgery on his right ankle Thursday, leaving the Colts with a big hole for their most important game of the season.
Castonzo's top backup, Le'Raven Clark, suffered a torn left Achilles tendon earlier this year. Will Holden, who replaced Castonzo last week, has been ruled out this week with a knee injury.
Indy could start Chaz Green in Castonzo's spot. Reich also could use three-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson in Castonzo's spot. Or the Colts could activate veteran Jared Veldheer, who was signed to the practice squad Thursday.
DEFENSIVE DEMISE
The Colts appear to be a virtual lock to score 24 points for the eighth consecutive week.
Jacksonville has given up at least 24 in each of its 14 losses, an NFL record. The only time it held an opponent to fewer than 24 points this season was the Week 1 win over Indy.
''It's been a tough year,'' Jags defensive coordinator Todd Wash said. ''It's been frustrating, but at least hopefully we can go out on a good note versus Indy.''
AP Sports Writer Mark Long also contributed to this report.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|8:23
|13:16
|1st Downs
|2
|10
|Rushing
|0
|7
|Passing
|2
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|52
|194
|Total Plays
|1
|24
|Avg Gain
|52.0
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|16
|139
|Rush Attempts
|7
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|9.9
|Net Yards Passing
|36
|55
|Comp. - Att.
|4-8
|7-10
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-51.3
|1-53.0
|Return Yards
|60
|15
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-47
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|36
|PASS YDS
|55
|
|
|16
|RUSH YDS
|139
|
|
|52
|TOTAL YDS
|194
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Glennon 2 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Glennon
|3/7
|31
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|6
|13
|0
|4
|1
|
T. Godwin 14 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Godwin
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Conley 18 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Conley
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
T. Eifert 88 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Eifert
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
0
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Claybrooks 27 CB
|C. Claybrooks
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilson 26 FS
|J. Wilson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Schobert 47 MLB
|J. Schobert
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Mabin 34 CB
|G. Mabin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 94 DE
|D. Smoot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 29 SS
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Giles-Harris 43 LB
|J. Giles-Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wingard 42 FS
|A. Wingard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 45 DE
|K. Chaisson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|3
|51.3
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Claybrooks 27 CB
0
FPTS
|C. Claybrooks
|2
|23.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Claybrooks 27 CB
0
FPTS
|C. Claybrooks
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Rivers 17 QB
8
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|7/10
|55
|1
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
17
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|12
|118
|1
|56
|17
|
N. Hines 21 RB
4
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|20
|0
|20
|4
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Hines 21 RB
4
FPTS
|N. Hines
|5
|4
|27
|0
|13
|4
|
T. Hilton 13 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Hilton
|2
|2
|21
|1
|15
|8
|
J. Doyle 84 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Doyle
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
Z. Pascal 14 WR
0
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Dulin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Leonard 53 OLB
|D. Leonard
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Walker 54 MLB
|A. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 DE
|J. Houston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wilson 31 DB
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 97 DE
|A. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Carter 95 DE
|R. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 3 K
5
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|1/1
|22
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanchez 8 P
|R. Sanchez
|1
|53.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 21 RB
4
FPTS
|N. Hines
|2
|7.5
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - IND 38(8:33 - 2nd) R.Sanchez punts 53 yards to JAC 9 Center-L.Rhodes. C.Claybrooks to JAC 22 for 13 yards (T.Burton).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - IND 36(9:01 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines ran ob at IND 38 for 2 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 39(9:46 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 36 for -3 yards (A.Wingard).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(10:11 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Doyle pushed ob at IND 39 for 7 yards (J.Giles-Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - JAC 15(10:23 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 61 yards to IND 24 Center-R.Matiscik. N.Hines to IND 32 for 8 yards (J.Giles-Harris N.Cottrell).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - JAC 23(10:53 - 2nd) M.Glennon sacked at JAC 15 for -8 yards (D.Buckner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 22(11:29 - 2nd) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to JAC 23 for 1 yard (A.Muhammad D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 22(11:34 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short right to L.Shenault Jr..
|Kickoff
|(11:40 - 2nd) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to JAC 0. C.Claybrooks to JAC 22 for 22 yards (T.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:40 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - IND 1(11:43 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 14(12:23 - 2nd) J.Taylor right end to JAC 1 for 13 yards (J.Wilson; C.Claybrooks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(12:57 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to JAC 14 for 1 yard (A.Wingard; J.Schobert).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - IND 45(13:06 - 2nd) M.Glennon sacked at JAC 36 for -9 yards (D.Leonard). FUMBLES (D.Leonard) [D.Leonard] RECOVERED by IND-T.Carrie at JAC 40. T.Carrie to JAC 15 for 25 yards (L.Shenault Jr.). FUMBLES (L.Shenault Jr.) ball out of bounds at JAC 15. Sack credited to IND #53 for -5 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - IND 45(13:46 - 2nd) M.Glennon sacked at JAC 45 for 0 yards (K.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(14:22 - 2nd) W.Richardson Jr. reported in as eligible. D.Ogunbowale up the middle to JAC 45 for 4 yards (A.Walker).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - IND 31(15:00 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short middle to T.Eifert to JAC 41 for 10 yards (B.Okereke).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAC 27(0:41 - 1st) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to JAC 31 for 4 yards (J.Houston D.Buckner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(1:16 - 1st) D.Ogunbowale right guard to JAC 27 for 2 yards (D.Leonard).
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 1st) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - IND 4(1:19 - 1st) R.Blankenship 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IND 4(1:24 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to N.Hines (M.Jack).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 17 - IND 17(2:14 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines pushed ob at JAC 4 for 13 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 2(2:19 - 1st) J.Taylor right end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on IND-J.Veldheer Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at JAC 2 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - IND 7(2:56 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to JAC 2 for 5 yards (G.Mabin).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 27(3:45 - 1st) N.Hines up the middle to JAC 7 for 20 yards (J.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(4:24 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines pushed ob at JAC 27 for 1 yard (T.Herndon).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(5:07 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton to JAC 28 for 15 yards (G.Mabin).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 44(5:52 - 1st) J.Brissett left guard to JAC 43 for 1 yard (J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 47(6:34 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to JAC 44 for 3 yards (C.Claybrooks J.Schobert).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(7:14 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to JAC 47 for 6 yards (D.Smoot).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(7:57 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 47 for 20 yards (T.Herndon).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 16(8:38 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines to IND 27 for 11 yards (J.Schobert J.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 16(8:42 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to Z.Pascal [K.Chaisson].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - JAC 32(8:50 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 52 yards to IND 16 Center-R.Matiscik fair catch by N.Hines.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - JAC 32(8:54 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete short right to L.Shenault Jr..
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 28(9:36 - 1st) D.Ogunbowale left guard to JAC 32 for 4 yards (K.Moore).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(10:10 - 1st) T.Godwin right end pushed ob at JAC 28 for 3 yards (T.Wilson).
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 1st) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to JAC 0. C.Claybrooks to JAC 25 for 25 yards (E.Speed Z.Franklin).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:16 - 1st) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 6(10:20 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Hilton for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 8(11:04 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to JAC 6 for 2 yards (J.Schobert K.Chaisson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 11(11:42 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to JAC 8 for 3 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|+56 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 33(12:22 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle pushed ob at JAC 11 for 56 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 33(12:25 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to A.Dulin.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 22(12:59 - 1st) J.Taylor left end to IND 33 for 11 yards (J.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - JAC 44(13:10 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 41 yards to IND 15 Center-R.Matiscik. N.Hines to IND 22 for 7 yards (D.Allen).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - JAC 38(13:42 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short right to D.Ogunbowale to JAC 44 for 6 yards (D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - JAC 38(13:45 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to D.Ogunbowale (A.Walker).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(14:22 - 1st) D.Ogunbowale right end to JAC 38 for -2 yards (G.Stewart).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 25(14:56 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short middle to C.Conley to JAC 40 for 15 yards (A.Walker K.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete short left.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
