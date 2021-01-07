|
Bears-Saints Preview
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Saints linebacker Demario Davis' largely productive NFL career also has had its share of disappointing, teachable moments.
Losing seasons with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns helped Davis cherish recent postseason opportunities with New Orleans. And in the playoffs, Davis has experienced excruciating losses in each of the past three seasons - with the decisive score coming on each game's final play.
So as the four-time NFC South champion Saints (12-4) embark on yet another playoff run, starting Sunday against the recently resurgent Chicago Bears (8-8) in the Superdome, Davis is imploring teammates to narrow their focus and stay in the present.
''The only thing that we're promised is this moment. That is the only clock that you could be looking at,'' Davis said. ''It isn't like, as a team, you've got so many opportunities to be here. The only moment we have is right now and it's all about what we do with it right now.''
For the Saints, the stakes are high because their quarterback is 41-year-old Drew Brees, who has become synonymous with New Orleans during the past 15 seasons. Brees brought the football-obsessed community it's lone major pro sports championship 11 seasons ago, and became the NFL's all-time leader in yards passing. Brees will turn 42 on Jan. 15 and hasn't committed to playing beyond this season, so each game could be his last.
Asked if he'd decided whether this season would be his last, Brees said only: ''I've made a decision about being the best I can be this week so we can go win this game so we can keep playing.''
Brees is in his ninth postseason with New Orleans and 11th in his career.
Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky, now in his fourth NFL season, is in the playoffs for just the second time after what was a turbulent 2020 for him.
Trubisky was benched earlier this season and has started just nine games. But the Bears went 6-3 in those games, with three victories in four games to close the regular season and sneak into the playoffs.
''We got nothing to lose. We know everybody is overlooking us,'' Trubisky said. ''We've got to come in playing smart and play disciplined football, but that doesn't mean coming in being uptight. I think, go in and play free.''
TRIED AND TRUE STRENGTHS
While Brees has been the star of some prolific passing offenses that simply outscored opponents under coach Sean Payton, the veteran quarterback takes comfort in the fact the Saints have thrived this season in the running game and on defense.
The Saints' 2,265 yards rushing are the most since the Payton era began 2006. The defense ranks fourth and tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with 18.
''The best teams can run the football and play great defense,'' Brees said. ''Those are kind of the two core things that you look at with any team that has staying power, that has the ability to play anywhere, anytime and overcome anything and sustain.''
THE TAKEAWAY
The Bears will likely need a dynamic performance from a defense that ranked among the top 10 for much of the season if they're going to knock out the high-powered Saints. The problem is that group isn't producing momentum-changing plays as much as it would like.
The Bears tied for 25th in the NFL in takeaways with 18 and were middle of the road in sacks with 35, 17th in the league.
Two-time Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson had no interceptions for the first time in his career after picking off 10 passes over his first three seasons. Khalil Mack, a three-time All-Pro, had nine sacks - his second straight year in single digits. And Robert Quinn had just two sacks, down from 11 1/2 for Dallas last season.
''It's just one of those years,'' safety Tashaun Gipson said. ''Sometimes you might have a year where everything is clicking and every single pass that touches your palms, you catch, and then there's years like this.''
DYNAMIC TRIO
Brees, receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara could all be back on the field together on Sunday - something circumstances have largely prevented this season. Thomas has missed nine games, largely because of an ankle injury. Brees has missed four games with rib and lung issues. Kamara was out last week because of COVID-19.
They haven't all played together since Brees was injured in Week 10.
''That's hard to believe,'' Brees said. ''I'm excited to have Mike back. Excited for Alvin with what he's gone through recently, and just for our whole squad.''
While Thomas, the 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year, has returned to practice, Kamara is not scheduled to return to the team until game day and won't practice all week.
But Brees insisted that ''Alvin's going to be just fine.''
EYING A-ROB
Bears star receiver Allen Robinson went from matching a career high with 10 receptions in a win over Jacksonville to catching a season-low two passes for 37 yards in the loss to Green Bay last week.
Considering his dominant form for much of the season, the Bears would like to get him more involved - if he's healthy. The Bears listed Robinson as missing some practice time this week because of a hamstring injury.
Robinson's 102 receptions this season were a career high. And his 1,250 yards were second only to the 1,400 he had with Jacksonville in his 2015 Pro Bowl season - his second year in the NFL.
''I trust in the plan that they have, that they're going to put together,'' Robinson said. ''It's just my job to execute.''
---
AP Sports Writer Andrew Seligman contributed.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|10:52
|17:08
|1st Downs
|4
|11
|Rushing
|2
|5
|Passing
|2
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-5
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|95
|174
|Total Plays
|22
|37
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|27
|57
|Rush Attempts
|10
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|68
|117
|Comp. - Att.
|7-12
|14-23
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.0
|2-37.5
|Return Yards
|26
|11
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-26
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|68
|PASS YDS
|117
|
|
|27
|RUSH YDS
|57
|
|
|95
|TOTAL YDS
|174
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
2
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|7/12
|68
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|8
|23
|0
|6
|2
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
2
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
A. Miller 17 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Miller
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wims 83 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Wims
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
|2
|
A. Miller 17 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Miller
|3
|2
|22
|0
|11
|2
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|3
|3
|16
|0
|9
|1
|
A. Robinson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
|D. Trevathan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 39 FS
|E. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 97 DE
|M. Edwards
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 38 SS
|T. Gipson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
R. Quinn 94 LB
|R. Quinn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Te'o MLB
|M. Te'o
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 98 NT
|B. Nichols
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 92 DE
|B. Urban
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 23 CB
|K. Fuller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mingo 50 OLB
|B. Mingo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
3
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|36
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|3
|46.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|8
|39
|0
|9
|3
|
T. Hill 7 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Hill
|2
|14
|0
|10
|0
|
L. Murray 28 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Murray
|2
|6
|0
|4
|0
|
D. Harris 11 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Harris 11 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Harris
|5
|5
|68
|0
|24
|6
|
M. Thomas 13 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|6
|4
|35
|1
|13
|9
|
J. Cook 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Cook
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
M. Burton 32 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
0
FPTS
|E. Sanders
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 7 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 20 CB
|J. Jenkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 90 DT
|M. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
1
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 6 P
|T. Morstead
|2
|37.5
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 11 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Harris
|2
|5.5
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NO 44(2:00 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to M.Thomas (K.Fuller).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 50(2:12 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to M.Thomas to CHI 44 for 6 yards (K.Vildor). Pass 4 YAC 2
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 50(2:45 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short left to E.Sanders to 50 for no gain (E.Jackson). Pass -4 YAC 4
|+24 YD
|
3 & 7 - NO 26(3:28 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short left to D.Harris to 50 for 24 yards (E.Jackson). Pass 6 YAC 18
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NO 26(3:32 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to A.Trautman (K.Mack).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 23(4:11 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 26 for 3 yards (M.Te'o).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CHI 34(4:21 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 47 yards to NO 19 Center-P.Scales. D.Harris pushed ob at NO 23 for 4 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CHI 34(4:26 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to D.Montgomery (P.Williams). New Orleans challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2.)
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHI 32(4:51 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Robinson to CHI 34 for 2 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 1 YAC 1
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 31(5:35 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 32 for 1 yard (A.Anzalone; S.Tuttle).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(6:15 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Miller to CHI 31 for 11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson) [S.Rankins]. Pass 10 YAC 1
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - NO 35(6:22 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 45 yards to CHI 20 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by D.Carter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - NO 35(6:27 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right [R.Quinn].
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 37(7:01 - 2nd) D.Harris right end to NO 35 for -2 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 37(7:05 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to M.Thomas (Ta.Gipson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - NO 32(7:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-R.Quinn Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at NO 32 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(8:06 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to J.Cook to NO 32 for 7 yards (D.Trevathan). Pass 6 YAC 1
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - CHI 18(8:11 - 2nd) C.Santos 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|
4 & 9 - CHI(8:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-G.Ifedi False Start 5 yards enforced at NO 13 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 20 - CHI 24(9:07 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Miller to NO 13 for 11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson; D.Davis). Pass 11 YAC 0
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHI 10(9:40 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Kmet to NO 9 for 1 yard (M.Jenkins). PENALTY on CHI-C.Kmet Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced at NO 9. Pass -2 YAC 3
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 14(10:25 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left guard to NO 10 for 4 yards (M.Davenport; D.Onyemata).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHI 20(11:06 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right guard to NO 14 for 6 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson; M.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 24(11:30 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle to NO 20 for 4 yards (M.Davenport).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NO 27(11:38 - 2nd) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill sacked at NO 20 for -7 yards (Ta.Gipson). FUMBLES (Ta.Gipson) [D.Trevathan] RECOVERED by CHI-J.Jenkins at NO 24.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 20(12:20 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 27 for 7 yards (R.Quinn).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 16(13:03 - 2nd) L.Murray left tackle to NO 20 for 4 yards (B.Urban).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CHI 42(13:10 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 42 yards to NO 16 Center-P.Scales fair catch by D.Harris.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CHI 42(13:16 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to A.Miller.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 40(14:00 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 42 for 2 yards (C.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 40(14:07 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - NO 32(14:14 - 2nd) W.Lutz 50 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - NO 41(14:56 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to CHI 32 for 9 yards (D.Trevathan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NO 41(15:00 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle intended for J.Cook INTERCEPTED by D.Shelley at CHI 26. D.Shelley pushed ob at CHI 42 for 16 yards (L.Humphrey). The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to J.Cook.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 40(0:13 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 41 for -1 yards (M.Edwards).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - NO 43(0:52 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to D.Harris to CHI 40 for 17 yards (E.Jackson). Pass 14 YAC 3
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - NO 48(0:52 - 1st) PENALTY on NO-C.Ruiz False Start 5 yards enforced at NO 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NO 48(0:56 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete short right.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 42(1:38 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to M.Burton to NO 48 for 6 yards (D.Trevathan). Pass 1 YAC 5
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 32(2:05 - 1st) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill left end ran ob at NO 42 for 10 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
4 & 4 - CHI 34(2:12 - 1st) M.Trubisky scrambles right end ran ob at NO 32 for 2 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - CHI 40(2:56 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to C.Kmet to NO 34 for 6 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 5 YAC 1
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHI 40(3:34 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to NO 40 for no gain (M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 40(3:42 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep middle to J.Wims. CHI 32-D.Montgomery was in the wildcat lateraled to 84-C.Patterson who pitched backwards to 10-M.Trubisky who threw deep.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 32(3:58 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to J.Wims. Chicago challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Trubisky pass deep right to J.Wims pushed ob at NO 40 for 28 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 26 YAC 2
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - CHI 29(4:34 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 32 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(5:03 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Kmet pushed ob at CHI 29 for 9 yards (D.Davis). Pass -2 YAC 11
|Kickoff
|(5:09 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 71 yards from NO 35 to CHI -6. C.Patterson to CHI 20 for 26 yards (C.Hansen).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:09 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 11(5:14 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to M.Thomas for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 6 YAC 5
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 17(5:49 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to CHI 11 for 6 yards (E.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - NO 17(5:54 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete deep middle to E.Sanders.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NO 22(6:08 - 1st) PENALTY on CHI-A.Hicks Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CHI 22 - No Play.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - NO 39(6:46 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to D.Harris to CHI 22 for 17 yards (K.Vildor). Pass 10 YAC 7
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NO 39(7:35 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to T.Hill to CHI 39 for no gain (R.Quinn). Pass 1 YAC -1
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 41(8:09 - 1st) L.Murray left guard to CHI 39 for 2 yards (B.Nichols).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 46(8:48 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 41 for 5 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(9:26 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass short left to D.Harris to CHI 46 for 9 yards (K.Fuller). Pass -5 YAC 14
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CHI 13(9:36 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 49 yards to NO 38 Center-P.Scales. D.Harris to NO 45 for 7 yards (B.Mingo; D.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CHI 13(9:42 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to A.Robinson (J.Jenkins) [M.Jenkins].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHI 10(10:16 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 13 for 3 yards (C.Jordan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 8(10:42 - 1st) A.Miller left end pushed ob at CHI 10 for 2 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NO 38(10:48 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 30 yards to CHI 8 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by D.Carter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NO 38(10:55 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete short right [M.Edwards].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 40(11:32 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 38 for 2 yards (M.Edwards).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 44(11:59 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to A.Trautman to CHI 40 for 4 yards (M.Te'o; B.Mingo). Pass 1 YAC 3
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 48(12:34 - 1st) T.Hill left guard to CHI 44 for 4 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 49(13:14 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to D.Harris to CHI 48 for 1 yard (K.Vildor). Pass -3 YAC 4
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 43(13:49 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to CHI 49 for 8 yards (M.Te'o).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - NO 30(14:26 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to M.Thomas to NO 43 for 13 yards (K.Vildor). Pass 7 YAC 6
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NO 30(14:30 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to A.Trautman [A.Hicks].
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to M.Thomas to NO 30 for 5 yards (K.Vildor). Pass 5 YAC 0
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.