Falcons-Rams Preview
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Drake London spent the past three seasons tearing up college defenses for USC, so football fans in his native Southern California weren't surprised when the big receiver got off to a strong NFL start with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Los Angeles Rams fans in that SoCal contingent are hoping their Super Bowl champions can come up with ways to slow down London for just one week when the Falcons visit SoFi Stadium on Sunday for a meeting of teams hoping to avoid 0-2 starts.
London caught 160 passes for 2,153 yards and 16 touchdowns in 27 games at USC before the Falcons made him the eighth overall draft pick last spring. After being slowed by an injury in the preseason, London made five catches for 74 yards in his Atlanta debut last weekend.
''I don't want to pump his tires and let him get a big head after one game, but Drake is exactly the guy we thought he was when we went out there and worked him out at USC,'' Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. ''Just a very mature, competitive, strong-minded individual.''
London's speed, grace and tenacity on the ball are already well-known back where he grew up as a two-sport star in football and basketball. London is from Moorpark, California, which is just a few minutes north of the Rams' training complex in suburban Thousand Oaks.
But London is hardly the only problem facing the Rams, who had three extra days to contemplate the disappointment of their season-opening blowout loss to Buffalo on the NFL's opening night. The Bills exposed flaws across Los Angeles' roster, and the same pass defense that must contain London and Marcus Mariota this week gave up 297 yards passing to Josh Allen, with 122 of those yards going to Stefon Diggs.
All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey is taking much of the heat for the Bills' success in the passing game, but the entire secondary is suspect after some offseason roster upheaval in a unit that wasn't dominant during the Rams' Super Bowl run. Los Angeles has a chance to get its defense back in order against Mariota, and the result could be an indicator of what's to come for the Rams this season.
''My confidence in Jalen is unwavering,'' Rams coach Sean McVay said. ''He's a great competitor. One of my favorite things about it is that he had great accountability: `Hey, I can make some of these plays better.' (I) have the utmost confidence and faith in Jalen, and I know he's looking forward to being able to play his kind of game this week.''
DISTRIBUTION ISSUES
The Rams' offense was weirdly out of balance while facing Buffalo's two-high zone pass defense, and they claim they're determined to get the ball into receiver Allen Robinson's hands more frequently this week after he had just one catch on two targets in his LA debut.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford targeted Cooper Kupp 15 times and tight end Tyler Higbee 11 times, while the rest of their teammates got 15 targets combined. Stafford puts the blame on himself.
''I can do a better job getting those guys touches as receivers and getting them in the rhythm of the game,'' Stafford said. ''I'm always trying to keep those receipts in my head of who's getting the ball.''
TOUGH TEST FOR TERRELL
The Rams aren't the only team in this matchup with possible concerns about a standout defensive back. The Falcons had good reason to count on cornerback A.J. Terrell as the foundation of their secondary after he had three interceptions and 16 passes defended as a second-team All-Pro in 2021.
So it was a surprise to see New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston connect with Michael Thomas on two short touchdown passes against Terrell. The scores helped the Saints rally for a 27-26 win last week, but the Falcons still have confidence in Terrell, who must return to face Kupp, last season's offensive player of the year.
''We'll take that matchup, and A.J. will be better for it,'' Smith said. ''Mike Thomas is a good player. He made the play, and it'll only make A.J. better. We've got all the faith in the world in A.J., but that's the competition in the NFL.''
YOUNG BIRDS
One week after London's impressive start, another Falcons rookie could be in line for a significant offensive role. Running back Tyler Algier was inactive against New Orleans but could play against the Rams if Damien Williams cannot return from a rib injury.
WEIGHING ANCHRUM
Stafford's offensive line will look different in Week 2, with center Brian Allen on injured reserve with a knee problem. Right guard Coleman Shelton will slide over to center, where he has played previously - but Stafford's right guard will be Tremayne Anchrum, who got three offensive snaps in his first two seasons.
McVay says he's confident in the untested Anchrum because ''I think he's earned the right. You don't ever really know until they get out there, but based on this guy's body of work, his demeanor, his disposition ... I think he's going to maximize and capitalize on it.''
NEW-LOOK LINE
Cordarrelle Patterson set a career high with 120 yards rushing against the Saints and gave credit to Atlanta's offensive line. Center Drew Dalman and left guard Elijah Wilkerson are new starters.
''They played great,'' Patterson said. ''I felt like they came together.''
---
AP Sports Writer Charles Odum in Atlanta contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|17:35
|11:41
|1st Downs
|9
|12
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|5
|7
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|2-2
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|139
|163
|Total Plays
|30
|23
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|60
|43
|Rush Attempts
|17
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|79
|120
|Comp. - Att.
|7-12
|12-13
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|2-55
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|79
|PASS YDS
|120
|
|
|60
|RUSH YDS
|43
|
|
|139
|TOTAL YDS
|163
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
4
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|7/12
|86
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|8
|32
|0
|11
|3
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
4
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|3
|13
|0
|10
|4
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|5
|12
|0
|5
|1
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
D. Dalman 67 C
0
FPTS
|D. Dalman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|1
|1
|39
|0
|39
|4
|
D. London 5 WR
3
FPTS
|D. London
|5
|2
|17
|0
|10
|3
|
K. Pitts 8 TE
2
FPTS
|K. Pitts
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
2
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
P. Hesse 46 TE
1
FPTS
|P. Hesse
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Edwards
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 LB
|M. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 LB
|A. Ogundeji
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SAF
|R. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Malone 51 LB
|D. Malone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 47 LB
|A. Ebiketie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Harris 23 FS
|E. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hayward 29 CB
|C. Hayward
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Alford 37 DB
|D. Alford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham 95 DT
|T. Graham
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Rush 94 DT
|A. Rush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
3
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|1/2
|26
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
8
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|12/13
|120
|1
|1
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Akers 3 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Akers
|5
|27
|0
|8
|4
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|4
|16
|1
|8
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
8
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|5
|4
|48
|0
|19
|8
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|3
|3
|32
|0
|20
|6
|
A. Robinson 1 WR
9
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|2
|2
|16
|1
|15
|9
|
C. Akers 3 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Akers
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|4
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
B. Powell 19 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Fuller 4 SAF
|J. Fuller
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 LB
|E. Jones
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 DT
|G. Gaines
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 22 DB
|D. Long
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DT
|A. Robinson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 SAF
|N. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Copeland 93 DT
|M. Copeland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 2 CB
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 52 LB
|T. Lewis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Durant 14 CB
|D. Durant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
2
FPTS
|M. Gay
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 44(0:44 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to D.London.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 44(0:47 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to D.London.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 20(0:54 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to K.Pitts. PENALTY on LAR-D.Long - Defensive Pass Interference - 36 yards - enforced at ATL 20 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAR 23(1:00 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep right intended for T.Higbee INTERCEPTED by C.Hayward at ATL -5. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 26(1:05 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp ran ob at ATL 23 for 3 yards (D.Alford).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 43(1:28 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Higbee to ATL 26 for 17 yards (A.Terrell).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 37(1:34 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep right to C.Kupp ran ob at ATL 43 for 20 yards (A.Terrell) [T.Graham].
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 28(2:00 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to LAR 37 for 9 yards (M.Walker).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(2:44 - 2nd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 28 for 3 yards (A.Terrell).
|Kickoff
|(2:44 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - ATL 8(2:47 - 2nd) Y.Koo 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ATL 8(2:54 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to K.Pitts.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - ATL 15(3:37 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short right to D.London to LAR 8 for 7 yards (B.Wagner; D.Durant).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - ATL 5(4:01 - 2nd) C.Patterson left tackle to LAR 4 for 1 yard (T.Rapp). PENALTY on ATL-D.Dalman - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 5 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 8(4:47 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right guard to LAR 5 for 3 yards (E.Jones - J.Hollins).
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - ATL 13(5:30 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short right to P.Hesse to LAR 8 for 5 yards (J.Fuller; E.Jones) [A.Donald].
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ATL 13(6:10 - 2nd) C.Patterson right tackle to LAR 13 for no gain (J.Fuller).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 16(6:50 - 2nd) M.Mariota scrambles left end to LAR 13 for 3 yards (T.Lewis).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 22(7:34 - 2nd) C.Patterson left guard to LAR 16 for 6 yards (A.Donald).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 33(8:08 - 2nd) C.Patterson left tackle ran ob at LAR 22 for 11 yards (N.Scott).
|+39 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 28(8:48 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass deep right to K.Hodge to LAR 33 for 39 yards (J.Fuller).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(9:30 - 2nd) C.Huntley left tackle to ATL 28 for 3 yards (As.Robinson - J.Fuller).
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:30 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - LAR 8(9:34 - 2nd) D.Henderson right guard for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - LAR 11(10:13 - 2nd) D.Henderson right tackle to ATL 8 for 3 yards (A.Ebiketie - T.Graham).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 19(10:58 - 2nd) C.Akers left tackle to ATL 11 for 8 yards (D.Malone).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 19(11:38 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked ob at ATL 19 for 0 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 27(12:17 - 2nd) C.Akers left tackle to ATL 19 for 8 yards (M.Walker).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 33(12:48 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Powell ran ob at ATL 27 for 6 yards.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - LAR 43(13:33 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Akers pushed ob at ATL 33 for 10 yards (E.Harris).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 50(14:11 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee to ATL 43 for 7 yards (A.Terrell - T.Andersen).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 2 - ATL 50(14:17 - 2nd) C.Patterson up the middle to 50 for no gain (G.Gaines - B.Wagner).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ATL 50(15:00 - 2nd) T.Allgeier left guard to 50 for no gain (B.Wagner - G.Gaines).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 48(0:14 - 1st) C.Patterson left tackle to 50 for 2 yards (G.Gaines).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 42(0:49 - 1st) C.Patterson left tackle to ATL 48 for 6 yards (As.Robinson).
|Penalty
3 & 12 - ATL 23(1:02 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep middle intended for O.Zaccheaus INTERCEPTED by N.Scott at LAR 35. N.Scott to LAR 28 for -7 yards (D.London). FUMBLES (D.London) - recovered by LAR-T.Hill at LAR 30. PENALTY on LAR-J.Ramsey - Defensive Pass Interference - 19 yards - enforced at ATL 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 25(1:40 - 1st) M.Mariota Aborted. D.Dalman FUMBLES at ATL 22 - recovered by ATL-T.Allgeier at ATL 23. T.Allgeier to ATL 23 for no gain (E.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(1:44 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to D.London.
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:44 - 1st) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LAR 1(1:48 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to Al.Robinson for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - LAR 6(2:33 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Higbee to ATL 1 for 5 yards (M.Walker - E.Harris).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LAR 9(3:17 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle to ATL 6 for 3 yards (R.Evans; T.Graham).
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 28(4:04 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee to ATL 9 for 19 yards (R.Grant).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 33(4:48 - 1st) C.Akers right end to ATL 28 for 5 yards (M.Walker; R.Evans).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - LAR 36(5:28 - 1st) D.Henderson right tackle to ATL 33 for 3 yards (A.Terrell; A.Ogundeji).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 44(6:04 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Skowronek ran ob at ATL 36 for 8 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 41(6:29 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to Al.Robinson to ATL 44 for 15 yards (C.Hayward). LAR-T.Anchrum was injured during the play. He is Out. Ankle Injury
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 34(6:54 - 1st) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 36 for 2 yards (A.Rush; A.Ogundeji). PENALTY on ATL-A.Ogundeji - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 18 - ATL 26(6:59 - 1st) Y.Koo 44 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ATL 19(7:40 - 1st) M.Mariota sacked at LAR 26 for -7 yards (B.Wagner).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - ATL 14(8:07 - 1st) PENALTY on ATL-C.Lindstrom - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 14 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 16(8:39 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to B.Edwards to LAR 14 for 2 yards (D.Long).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 18(9:21 - 1st) T.Allgeier up the middle to LAR 16 for 2 yards (M.Copeland).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 28(10:03 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London pushed ob at LAR 18 for 10 yards (D.Long).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 31(10:43 - 1st) C.Patterson right tackle to LAR 28 for 3 yards (T.Lewis; E.Jones).
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - ATL 41(11:32 - 1st) M.Mariota scrambles right end to LAR 31 for 10 yards (L.Floyd).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 43(12:14 - 1st) T.Allgeier up the middle to LAR 41 for 2 yards (As.Robinson; E.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 43(12:20 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right [L.Floyd].
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - ATL 44(13:02 - 1st) C.Gossett reported in as eligible. M.Mariota pass short right to K.Pitts to LAR 43 for 13 yards (T.Hill) [L.Floyd].
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 40(13:45 - 1st) C.Patterson right guard to ATL 44 for 4 yards (As.Robinson; B.Wagner).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 35(14:22 - 1st) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 40 for 5 yards (B.Wagner; A.Donald).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 35 for 10 yards (N.Scott).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
