2018 NFL Draft: Grades and analysis for every pick in the third round

Pete Prisco grades every third-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft

Pete Prisco analyzes each pick from Round 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft, grading each team on its draft-night selections. Refresh this page during the round for the latest grades.

Round 3

65. Brandon Parker, OT, NC A&T

Grade: C-

Why trade up to get this massive tackle when you took one in the first round? They have defensive issues to fix.

66. Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia

Grade: B+

This is a team that knows pass rushers and this kid has the speed to be a good one.

67. Chad Thomas, DE, Miami

Grade: B

He could be a nice edge rusher to add to a group that already has talent. Solid pick.

68. Justin Reid, S, Stanford

Grade: B

He is a solid playmaking safety who will help a secondary that needs help. He will push for playing time right away. 

69. B.J. Hill, DT, NC State

Grade: B

He is a former running back who bulked up to 310 pounds. That speaks of his athleticism. 

70. Fred Warner, LB, BYU

Grade: B

He's a hybrid linebacker who can cover. Fast linebackers are at a premium now and he can run. 

71. Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

Grade: B+

I like this pick for the Broncos. They need a back and he is a tough runner who will help Case Keenum. 

72. Nathan Shepherd, Fort Hays St.

Grade: B-

This might be low for this power player. The Jets need to get stronger up front, so it works.

73. Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

Grade: B+

Baker is a pure speed linebacker. He is smallish, but can run to the football. 

74. Geron Christian, OT, Louisville

Grade: B+ 

He can take over for veteran Trent Williams at some point. Williams has had injury issues, so it's a smart pick. 

75. Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State

Grade: C+

They take a run plugger to help up front. He will be a rotation player early. 

76. Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.

Grade: A 

I like the value here. He is their quarterback of the future. It's a solid addition in this spot.

77. Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

Grade: B- 

He's a try-hard player who is good value in this spot. Will help the pass rush 

78. Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

Grade: C 

He looks the part, but the production wasn't there. He never lived up to his high-school hype. 

79. Rasheem Green, USC

Grade: B

He is a guy who will have to help right away and he can. He was a productive player at USC.

80. Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi St.

Grade: B+ 

They have a major need at tackle and be can play either side. I think he needs to be better against speed rushers. 

81. Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado St.

Grade: A

This kid is a playmaker with good size and has great ball skills. He will push for a starting job right away.

82. Tracy Walker, S, Louisiana

Grade: B

Matt Patricia likes back end players with versatility and this kid has it. That's a good pick.

83. Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

Grade: A

This is a steal. Going to his dad's former team is a great story. As a player, he will be a long-time starter.

84. Justin Jones, DT, NC State

Grade: B 

He has the power to improve the run defense for the Chargers, who struggled with it last year. 

85. Rashaan Golden, CB, Tennessee

Grade: B- 

He is a rangy safety who will push for time right away. He did have some injury issues at Tennessee. 

86. Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

Grade: C

They needed a tight end, but he is strictly a pass catcher. I would have taken Ian Thomas. 

87. Arden Key, DE, LSU

Grade: A 

If they can keep him out of trouble, it will be a steal. He has first-round ability.

88. Oren Burks, LB, Vanderbilt

Grade: B-

He can run, but it might take some time for him to play. Again, speed matters and he can run.

89. Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU

Grade: C 

The Rams had better options in this spot for this pick. He does have athletic ability for a big man.

90. Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida

Grade: B- 

They get a baby Grady Jarrett to play next to the real one. I like it.

91. Tre'Quan Smith, WR, Central Florida

Grade: B

I like this pick. Smith got better every year and they need help outside. Drew Brees will like this pick.

92. Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

Grade: B

They like taking projects on the line and he is that. But he has a chance to be a quality starter in time.

93. Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

Grade: C-

I don't like this pick. He's a solid box safety, but is he much more than that?

94. Alex Cappa, OT, Humboldt St.

Grade: C+

He has to get stronger and I think he might need to move inside to guard.

95. Tarvarius Moore, S, Southern Miss

Grade: B+

He is a rangy young safety who will be a special teams star early.

96. Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

Grade: A+ 

This is a steal. This kid has first-round talent. Bills killing it.

97. Mason Cole, C, Michigan

Grade: A

He played tackle, but He will play center for them and will end up being a long time starter. Good pick. 

98. Jordan Akins, TE, Central Florida

Grade: B

They take a pass-catching tight end who will help DeShaun Watson.

99. Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College

Grade: B+ 

He is a long corner, and they need a replacement for Aqib Talib. Can he hold up playing a lot of man like they do?

100. Dorian O'Daniel, LB, Clemson

Grade: B

O'Daniel is a smallish linebacker who will be a special-teams standout. Needs to get stronger.  

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Pete Prisco has covered the NFL for three decades, including working as a beat reporter in Jacksonville for the Jaguars. When he's not watching game tape, you can find Pete on Twitter or dreaming of an... Full Bio

