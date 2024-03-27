With the 2024 NFL Draft less than a month away, here's a look at the complete order for the first round of the draft, along with notable needs for every team.

Team needs: QB, WR, EDGE, IOL, DT, LB, IOL

Players acquired: RB D'Andre Swift, TE Gerald Everett, S Jonathan Owens, S Kevin Byard, C Coleman Shelton, WR Keenan Allen, OG Ryan Bates

Players lost: WR Darnell Mooney, DT Justin Jones, OG Dan Feeney, RB D'Onta Foreman

Team needs: QB, OT, EDGE, CB, WR, S, LB, IOL

Players acquired: EDGE Dorance Armstrong, LB Frankie Luvu, C Tyler Biadasz, OG Nick Allegretti, RB Austin Ekeler, LB Bobby Wagner, LB Jeremy Chinn

Players lost: WR Curtis Samuel, QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Kendall Fuller, S Kamren Curl, RB Antonio Gibson, QB Sam Howell

Team needs: OT, WR, QB, CB, WR, OT, LB, DL, TE

Players acquired: RB Antonio Gibson, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Sione Takitaki, WR K.J. Osborn, OT Chuks Okorafor, WR Rondale Moore

Players lost: LB Mack Wilson, OT Trent Brown, TE Mike Gesicki, DB Jalen Mills, QB Mac Jones

Team needs: WR, RB, EDGE, DL, CB, IOL, LB, WR

Players acquired: DT Justin Jones, OT Jonah Williams, CB Sean Bunting, DT Bilal Nichols, QB Desmond Ridder

Players lost: WR Rondale Moore, WR Hollywood Brown, DT Leki Fotu

Team needs: WR, CB, DL, OT, LB, WR, RB

Players acquired: TE Will Dissly, RB Gus Edwards, LB Denzel Perryman

Players lost: LB Kenneth Murray, RB Austin Ekeler, TE Gerald Everett, WR Mike Williams, WR Keenan Allen

Team needs: IOL, WR, RB, LB, S, CB, QB

Players acquired: OG Jon Runyan, RB Devin Singletary, OT Jermaine Eluemunor, QB Drew Lock, EDGE Brian Burns

Players lost: S Xavier McKinney, RB Saquon Barkley, QB Tyrod Taylor, DT A'Shawn Robinson, OG Ben Bredeson

Team needs: OT, DL, EDGE, LB, IOL, WR, CB, TE

Players acquired: WR Calvin Ridley, C Lloyd Cushenberry, CB Chidobe Awuzie, RB Tony Pollard, CB L'Jarius Sneed, LB Kenneth Murray

Players lost: LB Azeez Al-Shaair, CB Sean Bunting, C Aaron Brewer, DT Denico Autry, RB Derrick Henry

Team needs: EDGE, CB, DL, LB, S, WR, CB

Players acquired: RB D'Andre Swift, TE Gerald Everett, S Jonathan Owens, S Kevin Byard, C Coleman Shelton, WR Rondale Moore

Players lost: WR Darnell Mooney, DT Justin Jones, OG Dan Feeney, RB D'Onta Foreman, QB Desmond Ridder

9. Chicago Bears



Team needs: WR, TE, OT, RB, S, WR, CB

Players acquired: QB Tyrod Taylor, OG John Simpson, WR Mike Williams, DT Javon Kinlaw, OT Tyron Smith, OT Morgan Moses

Players lost: EDGE Bryce Huff, S Jordan Whitehead, DT Quinton Jefferson

Team needs: QB, DL, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB, DL

Players acquired: EDGE Jonathan Greenard, LB Blake Cashman, EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel, QB Sam Darnold, RB Aaron Jones, CB Shaq Griffin

Players lost: WR K.J. Osborn, QB Kirk Cousins, EDGE Danielle Hunter, EDGE D.J. Wonnum, LB Jordan Hicks, EDGE Marcus Davenport

Team needs: QB, DL, CB, S, IOL, WR, LB, EDGE

Players acquired: S Brandon Jones, DT Malcolm Roach

Players lost: C Lloyd Cushenberry, LB Josey Jewell, DT Jonathan Harris, WR Jerry Jeudy

Team needs: QB, IOL, CB, DL, LB, OT, RB

Players acquired: DT Christian Wilkins, QB Gardner Minshew, TE Harrison Bryant, DT John Jenkins, RB Alexander Mattison

Players lost: RB Josh Jacobs, DT Bilal Nichols, OT Jermaine Eluemunor, CB Amik Robertson, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Team needs: OT, DL, WR, CB, IOL, RB, TE, S

Players acquired: EDGE Chase Young, WR Cedrick Wilson, LB Willie Gay Jr.

Players lost: DT Malcolm Roach, QB Jameis Winston

Team needs: CB, EDGE, S, WR, LB, CB

Players acquired: DT Raekwon Davis, QB Joe Flacco

Players lost: QB Gardner Minshew, RB Zack Moss

Team needs: IOL, LB, S, EDGE, DL, TE, IOL

Players acquired: S Rayshawn Jenkins, OT George Fant, LB Jerome Baker, QB Sam Howell

Players lost: OG Damien Lewis, LB Jordyn Brooks, TE Colby Parkinson, TE Will Dissly, RB DeeJay Dallas, LB Bobby Wagner, QB Drew Lock

Team needs: WR, CB, DL, EDGE, IOL

Players acquired: DT Arik Armstead, WR Gabe Davis, QB Mac Jones, S Darnell Savage, C Mitch morse, CB Ronald Darby, WR Devin Duvernay

Players lost: WR Calvin Ridley, CB Darious Williams, S Rayshawn Jenkins, DT Foley Fatukasi

Team needs: TE, DL, IOL, EDGE, CB, WR, OT

Players acquired: DT Sheldon Rankins, S Geno Stone, S Vonn Bell, RB Zack Moss, OT Trent Brown, TE Mike Gesicki

Players lost: CB Chidobe Awuzie, OT Jonah Williams, DT D.J. Reader, RB Joe Mixon

Team needs: DL, EDGE, OT, RB, CB, S, LB, WR

Players acquired: CB Darious Williams, CB Tre'Davious White, TE Colby Parkinson, S Kamren Curl, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OG Jonah Jackson

Players lost: S Jordan Fuller, C Coleman Shelton

Team needs: WR, OT, IOL, S, CB, LB, DL

Players acquired: LB Patrick Queen, CB Donte Jackson, P Cameron Johnston, RB Cordarrelle Patterson, S Deshon Elliott, QB Justin Fields, QB Russell Wilson

Players lost: QB Mitchell Trubisky, WR Diontae Johnson, OT Chuks Okorafor, QB Kenny Pickett

Team needs: IOL, DL, TE, WR, IOL, EDGE, CB

Players acquired: CB Kendall Fuller, LB Jordyn Brooks, C Aaron Brewer, TE Jonnu Smith, EDGE Shaquil Barrett, S Jordan Poyer

Players lost: DT Christian Wilkins, OG Robert Hunt, EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel, S Brandon Jones, DT Raekwon Davis, LB Jerome Baker, S Deshon Elliott, WR Cedrick Wilson

Team needs: CB, LB, S, OT, IOL, WR, TE

Players acquired: EDGE Bryce Huff, RB Saquon Barkley, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, LB Devin White

Players lost: RB D'Andre Swift, S Kevin Byard, QB Marcus Mariota

23. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with Texans)



Team needs: OT, IOL, RB, CB, LB, WR, S

Players acquired: LB Eric Kendricks

Players lost: EDGE Dorance Armstrong, C Tyler Biadasz, RB Tony Pollard, OT Tyron Smith, EDGE Dante Fowler Jr.

Team needs: OT, IOL, CB, S, DL, LB, QB

Players acquired: S Xavier McKinney, RB Josh Jacobs, CB Keisean Nixon

Players lost: S Darnell Savage, OG Jon Runyan, OT Yosh Nijman, RB Aaron Jones, S Jonathan Owens

Team needs: IOL, CB, EDGE, LB, S, WR

Players acquired: S Jordan Whitehead, OG Ben Bredeson

Players lost: CB Carlton Davis, EDGE Shaquil Barrett, LB Devin White

27. Arizona Cardinals



Team needs: CB, EDGE, OT, IOL, S, WR, LB

Players acquired: WR Curtis Samuel, QB Mitchell Trubisky, DT Austin Johnson, S Mike Edwards

Players lost: WR Gabe Davis, RB Nyheim Hines, EDGE Leonard Floyd, C Mitch Morse, CB Tre'Davious White, CB Dane Jackson, DT Tim Settle, OG Ryan Bates

Team needs: IOL, CB, WR, EDGE, DL, S, LB, TE

Players acquired: DT D.J. Reader, CB Carlton Davis, CB Amik Robertson, EDGE Marcus Davenport, OG Kevin Zeitler

Players lost: OG Jonah Jackson, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Team needs: OT, IOL, CB, DL, EDGE, WR, LB

Players acquired: RB Derrick Henry, OT Josh Jones

Players lost: LB Patrick Queen, S Geno Stone, OG John Simpson, CB Ronald Darby, WR Devin Duvernay, RB Gus Edwards, OT Morgan Moses, OG Kevin Zeitler

Team needs: OT, IOL, DL, EDGE, IOL, S, CB

Players acquired: EDGE Leonard Floyd, EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, DT Jordan Elliott, DT Maliek Collins

Players lost: DT Arik Armstead, EDGE Chase Young, TE Charlie Woerner, QB Sam Darnold, DT Javon Kinlaw

Team needs: OT, WR, CB, DL, LB, S, RB, EDGE

Players acquired: WR Hollywood Brown

Players lost: OG Nick Allegretti, P Tommy Townsend, S Mike Edwards, LB Willie Gay Jr.

Teams without a first-round pick



Team needs: IOL, OT, WR, RB, LB, DL

Players acquired: WR Jerry Jeudy, LB Jordan Hicks, LB Devin Bush, DT Quinton Jefferson, QB Jameis Winston, RB D'Onta Foreman

Players lost: DT Jordan Elliott, LB Sione Takitaki, QB Joe Flacco, TE Harrison Bryant

Team needs: WR, EDGE, CB, TE, OT, DL, RB

Players acquired: OG Robert Hunt, OG Damien Lewis, DT A'Shawn Robinson, LB Josey Jewell, EDGE D.J. Wonnum, CB Dane Jackson, OT Yosh Nijman, WR Diontae Johnson

Players lost: CB Donte Jackson, EDGE Brian Burns, LB Frankie Luvu, EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos

Houston Texans

Team needs: CB, TE, LB, WR, IOL, DL, EDGE

Players acquired: EDGE Danielle Hunter, LB Azeez Al'Shaair, DT Denico Autry, DT Tim Settle, P Tommy Townsend, RB Joe Mixon

Players lost: EDGE Jonathan Greenard, DT Sheldon Rankins, LB Blake Cashman, RB Devin Singletary, OT George Fant, DT Maliek Collins

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.