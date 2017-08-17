Aaron Donald could reportedly extend Rams holdout into the regular season

There has been "no movement" on a potential contract between All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams. Which is kind of silly, because Aaron Donald is really good at football. Like, top-three defender good. The Rams should pay him.

And if they decide not to, there is a chance his holdout could run into the start of the regular season, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter added that "one source speculated" Donald could miss all of the 2017 season, which is just wild as all get out. There is not a strong likelihood of that happening; Donald would lose an accrued year towards free agency if he decided to skip the 2017 season, which would basically be spinning his wheels.

Aaron Donald won't sit out the entire season if no new deal. He'll be back by mid-November at the latest so his contract won't toll. — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) August 17, 2017

But if Donald does end up sitting out time, it's going to be a big loss for the Rams. He is, without question, the most talented player on their roster.

Part of the problem from a negotiating standpoint may be the contract landscape for defensive tackles. It's not hard to imagine the Rams easily giving Donald more than what Fletcher Cox got from the Eagles, or at least something similar.

Cox signed a massive $103 million, six-year extension last summer as he headed into the final year of his rookie contract. That deal included his fifth-year option year as part of the extension.

Donald isn't heading into his fifth-year option deal however; he is heading into the last year of his rookie deal. The Rams control his rights for a minimum of three more years, assuming they would be willing to use the franchise tag on him. They could also use the tag a fourth year.

Then there is the Ndamukong Suh problem. Suh, who became a free agent when the Lions declined to re-sign him, inked a $114 million contract with the Dolphins that pays him more than $19 million per year. Donald likely wants to top that and, as Joel Corry recently explained, can justify that demand because of what he's accomplished on the field.

The problem is the two sides are just too far apart right now. Donald wants to hit $20 million a year (or at least beat Suh's deal), and the Rams know they can pay him something north of $38 million for four years if they want to play hardball and keep him around on the rest of his rookie contract and a pair of franchise tag deals.

This must have been something that's been conveyed, otherwise it's hard to imagine Donald being irate enough that he is willing to sit out a full season or at least risk missing part of the regular season.