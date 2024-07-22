Each year, the pressure is on for every rookie, but especially for whoever the No. 1 pick was. This year, it's Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams who has the high expectations for 2024.

Williams was quickly named the starter in Chicago and since he got to the facilities, the rookie has expressed optimism in his new team. His offseason is ramping up with the start of training camp, and just as Williams is confident in his team, his coaches are confident in him.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron commented on Williams' progress, saying he is now "a step ahead of where he left" the last time he was with the team. Coming into a new level of football and in a new system takes time to adjust, and Waldron feels Williams has put in the time and work to make that transition easier as they head into training camp.

"[It] shows that he did a great job during his time away from the building, owning the offense, understanding different calls, and [being] able to come out here these first two practices and operate at a much higher level than what we left it," Waldron said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "We know it's not where the final product is, but every day we see these incremental improvements leading up to that first game. That's our main goal on offense."

His coaches are not the only ones who have noticed the progress. Running back D'Andre Swift said Williams is making "smarter" and "quicker" plays and "has a better grasp" on the offense.

"[He] has a real quick mindset," Swift said. "... You can just tell he's in a better space. That comes along with time. Getting a better understanding of the offense. He had time off, so he had more time to study the offense. So you can tell he's made strides since he's been back [from the break]."

Swift acknowledged the difficulty of coming in as a starter as a rookie and feels that Williams is handling it all well.

"I know he's got a lot on his plate, a lot being thrown at him every day. But he's doing a great job commanding the offense since we got back," Swift said.

Williams has the best odds to be Offensive Rookie of the Year (+150), via Caesars Sportsbook. The Bears are tied for the second easiest schedule, which is a plus for the rookie.

Whether or not Williams will play in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1 is yet to be seen, but Chicago has said they will play their first overall pick at some points during the preseason.