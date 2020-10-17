The Carolina Panthers will take on the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers are 3-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while Chicago is 4-1 overall and 2-0 on the road. Carolina is favored by one point in the latest Panthers vs. Bears odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 44.5. Before entering any Bears vs. Panthers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Panthers vs. Bears spread: Panthers -1

Panthers vs. Bears over-under: 44.5 points

Panthers vs. Bears money line: Carolina -120, Chicago +100

Why the Panthers can cover

Carolina scored a 23-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday. Mike Davis had a career-high 149 scrimmage yards, a career-high nine receptions and his third career TD catch last week. He is aiming for his third game in row with 100-plus scrimmage yards and his fourth in row with a TD. He is one of two NFL running backs with 30 receptions and 200-plus receiving yards this season.

Teddy Bridgewater passed for 313 yards and two TDs vs. 0 INTs for a 116.2 rating last week. Robby Anderson had eight receptions for a team-high 112 yards last week. He is one of three NFC wide receivers with three 100-yard games this season. He is gunning for his third in row with eight-plus catches and 95-plus receiving yards. Shaq Thompson has three games with 10-plus tackles this season, tied for second most in the NFL.

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago edged the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday, 20-19. Cairo Santos kicked a 38-yard field goal with 1:17 remaining to earn the victory. DeAndre Houston-Carson broke up Tom Brady's fourth-down pass with 33 seconds left to preserve the win. Chicago overcame an early 13-0 deficit with two touchdowns in the final 1:48 of the first half. David Montgomery rushed for a 3-yard TD, then Robert Quinn forced a fumble that led to a 12-yard TD reception by Jimmy Graham.

Khalil Mack had two sacks, matching his highest sack total since a Week 3 win at Washington last season. He ended a 17-game streak without two or more sacks. Allen Robinson led the team and tied a career-high with 10 receptions for 90 yards in Week 5, his fifth career game with 10 catches. The Bears have won four of the last five meetings with the Panthers and six of nine overall.

