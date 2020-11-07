The Tennessee Titans will take on the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Tennessee is 5-2 overall and 3-1 at home, while Chicago is 5-3 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Bears and Titans have both lost two straight games.

Tennessee is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Titans vs. Bears odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points is set at 47.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Bears vs. Titans:

Titans vs. Bears spread: Titans -6.5

Titans vs. Bears over-under: 47 points

Titans vs. Bears money line: Tennessee -280, Chicago 240

Why the Titans can cover

The Titans lost to the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday, 31-20. Derrick Henry rushed for 112 yards and a TD last week. He is aiming for his sixth game in a row with a rushing TD. He has 399 rushing yards (133 per game) and four rushing TDs in his past three. Henry has five rushing TDs in his past three games at home. He leads the NFL with 775 rushing yards and is tied for second with eight rushing TDs.

A.J. Brown has scored in four consecutive games. He has 13 receiving TDs since 2019, second-most among AFC wide receivers. Corey Davis set season highs in catches (eight) and yards (128) last week. He has scored in two straight games. Ryan Tannehill has two-plus TD passes in six of seven games this season.

Why the Bears can cover

Meanwhile, Chicago took the the New Orleans Saints to overtime this past Sunday but lost, 26-23. Allen Robinson had six receptions for team-high 87 yards and a TD. He has 50-plus receiving yards in his past seven games. Anthony Miller led the team with a season-high eight receptions and had 73 yards. Darnell Mooney had five receptions for a career-high 69 yards and a TD catch.

David Montgomery had 105 scrimmage yards in Week 8. He is one of three NFL running backs with 50-plus scrimmage yards in each of his first eight games of the season. Roquan Smith led the team with 11 tackles and had two tackles for a loss in Week 8. He is the only player with 70-plus tackles (71) and 10 tackles for a loss this season. Khalil Mack has sacks in four consecutive games and has forced a fumble in two straight.

