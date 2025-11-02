Tee Higgins joined some pretty elite names in the NFL history book. During Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, the Cincinnati Bengals' veteran wideout joined Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Cris Carter as the only players since the league merger to catch at least one touchdown in nine-straight home gams. Higgins' historic score came on a ridiculous 44-yard play that gave the Bengals a 20-17 halftime lead.

Higgins' historic streak puts him in pretty good company as far as receivers are concerned.

Rice is considered as arguably the greatest receiver in NFL history. He is after all, the NFL's career leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions. A three-time Super Bowl champion, Rice received MVP of Super Bowl XXIII after recording a still-standing Super Bowl record 215 receiving yards during the 49ers' 20-16 win over the Bengals.

Carter's incredible hands enabled him to catch a whopping 1,101 passes and 130 touchdowns during his Hall of Fame career. In 1998, Carter teamed up with fellow gold jacket Randy Moss to help the Vikings score a then-NFL record 556 points.

In addition to joining Rice and Carter in the history books, Higgins recorded another career milestone on Sunday as he eclipsed 5,000 career receiving yards.