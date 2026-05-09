By virtue of his massive contract extension, Breece Hall is now one of the NFL's three highest-paid running backs. Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey are the only running backs with a higher average annual salary after Hall came to terms on a three-year, $45.75 million extension.

It's easy to see why the Jets invested in Hall. A few days short of 26, Hall is consistently productive despite not always being put in the best situations. That may change, however, if the Jets' rebuilding plan comes to fruition.

Breece Hall NYJ • RB • #20 Att 243 Yds 1065 TD 4 FL 2 View Profile

Here's where Hall ranks among his peers heading into the 2026 season.

1. Bijan Robinson, Falcons

Bijan Robinson ATL • RB • #7 Att 287 Yds 1478 TD 7 FL 3 View Profile

Robinson took the mantle as the league's best running back in 2025. He set a Falcons single-season record after amassing 2,298 all-purpose yards that included a career-high 1,478 in rushing. Robinson also recorded the league's longest run: a 93-yard scoring jaunt against the Rams in Week 17.

Hall's newly minted extension will likely affect Robinson's upcoming negotiations, as he has two years remaining on his rookie contract.

2. Saquon Barkley, Eagles

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 280 Yds 1140 TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

While the 2025 season wasn't his best, Barkley is still just two years removed from one of the most iconic running back performances. In Barkley's 2024 Eagles debut season, he ran for more than 2,000 yards during the regular season, then broke Terrell Davis' 26-year-old record for most combine rushing yards in a season. The year ended with Barkley hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Barkley should be in line for a bounce-back 2026 season with all of the roster movement around him by GM Howie Roseman.

3. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

Christian McCaffrey SF • RB • #23 Att 311 Yds 1202 TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Robinson supplanted McCaffrey as the NFL's most versatile back, but San Francisco's weapon is still an extremely productive player in spite of recent notable injuries.

After missing all but four games in 2024, McCaffrey won Comeback Player of the Year in 2025 after amassing 2,216 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns. He was 74 yards away from becoming the first player in history to have multiple seasons with 1,000 yards rushing and receiving. McCaffrey did add to his record of 100-catch seasons by a running back by reaching that mark for a third time.

4. Jonathan Taylor, Colts

Jonathan Taylor IND • RB • #28 Att 323 Yds 1585 TD 18 FL 1 View Profile

Taylor could have won his second rushing title had Daniel Jones not sustained his eventual season-ending injury in early December. Taylor still led the NFL with 18 touchdown runs and finished second in rushing yards.

Indianapolis has no buyer's remorse after signing Taylor to an extension in October of 2023. Since that span, Taylor returned to his pre-injury form while re-entering the conversion as one of the NFL's best running backs. Over the past two seasons, he ran for a combined 3,016 yards and 29 touchdowns.

5. James Cook, Bills

James Cook BUF • RB • #4 Att 309 Yds 1621 TD 12 FL 3 View Profile

Like the Colts with Taylor, the Bills are clearly happy with their decision to sign Cook to a long-term deal, which they did just before the start of the 2025 season. With a new deal in tow, Cook went out and won his first title. His 5.2 yards-per-carry average last year was his best average since his rookie season.

Cook is clearly an elite back, but his lack of production as a receiver (he averages just 33 receptions per season) and the fact that Josh Allen takes some of the pressure off of him are reasons why he isn't ranked higher.

6. Derrick Henry, Ravens

Derrick Henry BAL • RB • #22 Att 307 Yds 1595 TD 16 FL 3 View Profile

King Henry's "down" years are career years for most other players. Last season, Henry was not named to the Pro Bowl despite rushing for 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns. His monster 2024 season (when he ran for 1,921 yards) undoubtedly contributed to his 2025 season largely going under the radar.

Now 32, Henry has all but solidified his future spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But while he is still an elite back that is bound for future enshrinement in Canton, Ohio, Henry was plagued by fumbling issues in 2025 that contributed to Baltimore missing the playoffs.

7. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs DET • RB Att 243 Yds 1223 TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

Like Robinson, Gibbs also has two years remaining on his rookie deal and is in line for a big payday sometime soon.

Gibbs delivered his best season in 2024, when he set career highs in rushing yards (1,412) and touchdown runs (16) while sharing more of the workload with David Montgomery. Last year, as the primary running back, Gibbs started the year on a tear before faltering to the finish line. He averaged just 45.3 rushing yards per game during the Lions' final six games. The arrival of Isiah Pacheco should help keep Gibbs fresher for the stretch run in 2026.

8. De'Von Achane, Dolphins

De'Von Achane MIA • RB • #28 Att 238 Yds 1350 TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

In addition to his league-best 5.7 yards per carry, Achane also caught 67 passes last season for 488 yards and four touchdowns. Miami's lack of stability at quarterback makes his success as a receiver last season even more impressive. It'll be interesting to see how Achane is utilized in new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowick's offense.

9. Kyren Williams, Rams

Kyren Williams LAR • RB • #23 Att 259 Yds 1252 TD 10 FL 2 View Profile

Williams just keeps churning out productive seasons. The former fifth-round pick just ran for more than 1,200 yards and double-digit touchdowns for a second straight year. He also caught 36 passes for 281 yards and three scores while being a security blanket of sorts for league MVP Matthew Stafford.

Williams continued to produce in the postseason; he ran for two scores and led all postseason performers with two receiving touchdowns.

10. Breece Hall, Jets

Breece Hall NYJ • RB • #20 Att 243 Yds 1065 TD 4 FL 2 View Profile

Hall's versatility and overall body of work were enough to place him ahead of several other deserving backs that include reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, Josh Jacobs (whose injury issues last year contributed to him not making the cut), Travis Etienne and Javonte Williams, among others.

Hall gets the chance to solidify his status as one of the league's best backs if the Jets' rebuild is successful. New York gave him some help in the form of former Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith, veteran guard Dylan Parham, rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. and tight end Kenyon Sadiq.