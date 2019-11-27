Broncos' Drew Lock progressing toward NFL debut, will split practice reps with Brandon Allen in Week 13
Lock is looking forward to his first NFL start, and it could come against the Chargers
It's been a foregone conclusion for a while now that Drew Lock would take the reins as starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, an eventuality cemented by the decision to place Joe Flacco on injured reserve with a neck injury in early November.
The move thrust veteran backup Brandon Allen into the starting role thereafter, but mostly because Lock himself was on injured reserve with a thumb injury suffered during preseason play. With the former second-round pick now cleared, healthy and ready to practice, it's time the Broncos find out if he can be the future at the position. Their decision to trade for Flacco turned out to be a poor one -- albeit it's not completely attributable to Flacco's play, but also protection and issues with play-calling -- but it's safe to say Lock has an opportunity to potentially make Flacco's stay in Mile High a brief one; at least as a starter, which is what Flacco wants to be.
His split with the Baltimore Ravens was predicated upon having lost his spot to Lamar Jackson, who is currently the frontrunner for league MVP, and it's difficult to believe he'd want to stick around in Denver if Lock secures the top role for 2020.
As for Lock, whom team exec John Elway admits he "wants to be careful" with, the moment for his time in the sun is rapidly nearing. The rookie was impressive in preseason play before being sidelined with injury, but the regular season is its own monster, and one Lock will have to prove he can conquer. His first NFL start is imminent, and might come as soon as the team's Week 13 battle with the Los Angeles Chargers.
"We're going to go through this week and see how both quarterbacks do," Elway said, via Mike Rice of KOA 94.1FM in Colorado. "And then make a decision later in the week."
Head coach Vic Fangio, whose seat is far hotter beneath him than Elway would have anyone believe, also noted the possibility of Lock starting against the Chargers. And with that, all signs point to Sunday being Lock's first official showing at the NFL level, although Elway's protective ways could stall those plans at least one more week.
Allen is 1-2 in his first three career starts with only three touchdowns to two interceptions, and he threw for only 82 yards in the 20-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Sitting at 3-8 on the season and with no real hope of making the playoffs, it's time for the Broncos to start figuring out their future, and assessing the potential of Lock plays a huge part in that equation.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Cowboys donate shirt proceeds
Elliott also pledged some of his own money to the cause
-
Insider Notes: Thanksgiving seats hot
Another poor performance on Turkey Day could seal the fate of Matt Patricia, Jason Garrett...
-
Saints vs. Falcons odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Falcons vs. Saints game 10,000 times.
-
Gronk wouldn't return if Brady called
Gronk seems to know exactly what he'll say if Brady calls him this week
-
Earl Thomas makes Super Bowl prediction
Thomas is confident the Ravens will be in the Super Bowl
-
Eagles turning to rookie to start at WR
The Eagles are looking for a spark to their wide receiver unit with their 2019 second-round...
-
Rams vs. Ravens live updates
The Ravens dominated the Rams in primetime on Monday night
-
49ers steamroll Rodgers in blowout win
The 49ers walloped the Packers on Sunday Night Football
-
Jets vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Raiders football game