Week 6's London showdown between the Denver Broncos (3-2) and the New York Jets (0-5) features two squads headed opposite directions.

The Broncos are riding high after handing the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the 2025 season in a 21-17 stunner in Philadelphia. Denver trailed 17-3 and then ripped off 18 consecutive points for just the franchise's second road win ever when trailing by at least 14 points. Quarterback Bo Nix locked in during the final quarter, completing 9 of his 10 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.

On the other hand, the Aaron Glenn-led Jets are still searching for their first win. In fact, Glenn is the first head coach to start his tenure 0-5 in team history. A critical reason for that is because Glenn's is the first without a takeaway in the first five games of a season since at least 1940, per CBS Sports Research. That's another reason why exactly half (56 of 112) of the Jets' points have come when trailing by 13 or more points this season. It's the most scored when trailing by at least 13 points by any team through five games in the play-by-play era, since 1991, according to CBS Sports Research. The Jets have plenty of work to do across the pond.

Broncos vs. Jets: Need to know

Can Broncos quarterback Bo Nix find consistency against the New York Jets defense?

Denver's 3-2 record is representative of the topsy turvy nature of quarterback Bo Nix's 2025 season: he's thrown for eight touchdowns, tied for the ninth-most in the NFL, and committed five turnovers (four interceptions and one fumble lost), tied for the sixth-most in the NFL. His performance in the Broncos' Week 5 victory at the Eagles was a microcosm of his inconsistency with Denver scoring just three points in the first three quarters before piling on 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Bo Nix, Week 5 at Eagles First Three Quarters Fourth Quarter Team Points 3 18 Comp/Att 15/29 (51.7%) 9/10 (90%) Pass Yards 115 127 Pass Yards/Attempt 4.0 12.7 TD-INT 0-0 1-0 Passer Rating 61.7 152.1

Fortunately for the Broncos and Nix, the Jets have the second-weakest pass rush in the NFL with a quarterback pressure rate of only 26.4%. Only the Carolina Panthers with a 25.6% quarterback pressure rate are worse. That should give Nix plenty of time to play efficient, turnover free football.

Will the NFL's leakiest offensive line (Jets) be able to hold up against the NFL's best pass rush (Broncos)?

Jets quarterback Justin Fields is being protected by the worst offensive line in football: New York has allowed an NFL-worst 50% quarterback pressure rate and an NFL-worst 95 quarterback pressures. That's tremendously bad news for Fields since he'll be going up against Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto, who co-leads the NFL with 7.0 sacks along with New York Giants edge rusher Brian Burns, and a Denver pass rush that collectively leads the NFL in sacks (21) and quarterback pressures (89). This matchup between the Broncos defensive line and the Jets offensive line when Fields drops back to pass is the NFL equivalent of the hydrogen bomb vs. coughing baby meme.

Broncos Defense NFL Ranks, 2025 Season

NFL Rank PPG Allowed 16.8 2nd Total YPG Allowed 288.6 5th Sacks 21 1st QB Pressures 89 1st QB Pressure Rate 44.7% 2nd Passer Rating Allowed 83.3 7th

Broncos vs. Jets prediction

Yes, Jets quarterback Justin Fields is off to a historic statistical start to his 2025 season as the first player in NFL history with at least 750 yards passing (754), 200 yards rushing (204) and no interceptions through four games played in a season. However, much of that is empty stats because half of New York's points have been scored when trailing by at least 13 points. Fields has also never won a start (0-26) when an opponent scores at least 21 points because of his inability to prevail in an aerial fireworks show. With all the time Nix will have when dropping back to pass, Denver will surpass 21 points, which will allow its pass rush to eat en route to a multiscore victory.

Prediction: Broncos 24, Jets 10 | Broncos -7.5, Under 43.5