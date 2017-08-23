Browns announce DeShone Kizer will start at QB for third preseason game

The Cleveland Browns have made a change at quarterback, and the season hasn't even started yet. Browns coach Hue Jackson announced Wednesday morning that rookie DeShone Kizer will be the team's starter for their third preseason game.

"This morning, I informed our quarterbacks that DeShone will be our starter for the third preseason game against Tampa," Jackson said, via the Browns' official website. "He has made a lot of progress by investing the time necessary to learn our offense, working hard to improve on his fundamentals while also effectively moving the offense in preseason games. Development is so important for a young quarterback, this is the next step he needs to take and he deserves this opportunity. We are very excited about seeing DeShone in the role of starter for this week, as he is certainly positioning himself well to earn the starting job heading into the regular season.

"Much like DeShone, Brock, Cody and Kevin have worked extremely hard throughout training camp and have helped create a very supportive environment in our quarterback room. They've pushed each other, worked well together and we expect that to continue."

Veteran acquisition Brock Osweiler had started the first two preseason games for the Browns and performed terribly, completing only 12 of 22 passes for 67 yards and an interception. He's also coming off a horrible season as the starter for the Texans, who dumped him on the Browns along with a second-round pick this offseason just to get off his mammoth contract.

Kizer had a sparkling preseason debut, completing 11 of 18 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown against the Saints, while missing out on another score by about half a yard. He was not quite as good against the Giants, but still looked like the Browns' best QB in going 8 of 13 for 74 yards. Overall, he's 19 of 31 for 258 yards and a touchdown, easily outperforming Osweiler and second-year passer Cody Kessler.

It's easy to label Kizer the most talented quarterback on the roster. He was in consideration as an early first-round pick as late as midway through the 2016 college football season, but his and Notre Dame's performance down the stretch pushed him down draft boards until the Browns snagged him in the second round. Giving him the opportunity to start all year would allow the Browns to collect as much information as possible before deciding if they need to grab their QB of the future with one of their first-rounders next season.