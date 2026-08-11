Browns rookie's viral training camp fight helped him win starting job: Why Todd Monken loved what he saw

Tempers are bound to flare in NFL training camps, and it's not uncommon to see teammates fight with one another. Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, for example, was ejected from practice last week after throwing a punch at left tackle JC Latham.

But sometimes these fights can actually help you in the eyes of your coach. Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken recently bumped a rookie up to the first team in part because he stood up for himself in a fight.

Monken told reporters this week that he was promoting Spencer Fano to starting left tackle and admitted that Fano's viral fight with Pro Bowl pass rusher Jared Verse was one reason why.

"Well we were already leaning that way, and Saturday solidified it," Monken said. "Don't you want to see a player -- especially on the O-Line -- not back down? I mean as your starting left tackle? All your hopes and dreams, right? The ability to move the football and protect, your left tackle, to not back down against a Pro Bowler. I mean, of course.

"You want to see the competition part. You want to see a guy not back down. If they don't stand up for themselves, then you're really concerned."

The No. 9 overall pick out of Utah was always expected to start for the Browns, but he had to earn his spot atop the depth chart. Fano was the first offensive lineman selected in this past draft and the highest-drafted offensive lineman by the Browns since the legendary Joe Thomas in 2007.

Fano won the Outland Trophy as the nation's top interior lineman last season, was named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year and did not allow a sack in his final 23 collegiate games. The rookie is an important player for the Browns in 2026, as Cleveland became the only team since 1970 to lose its top five offensive line starters in the same offseason.

Browns offensive line

Interestingly, Fano was not the only Browns rookie who earned a bump to the first team. Monken is also giving No. 39 overall pick Denzel Boston some time with the starters after the wide receiver strung together a couple of impressive plays in camp.

"He's made a bunch of plays. I've seen it, you've seen it, he's made a bunch of plays," Monken said. "And we want to move Jerry [Jeudy] around. I think Jerry is best when he's on the move. He's elite, he can separate. And I think Denzel has shown when you're into the boundary, I think you make contested catches, a lot of our three-by-one stuff may go to there. It's not final. It's just we want to see where we're at with that mix."

Boston is a massive 6-foot-4 target who doesn't drop the football. He's tough to tackle one-on-one and is also a plus as a run blocker on the perimeter. As Monken mentioned, Boston's promotion is not final. He's going to have to continue to stand out among a talented group that includes Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and fellow rookie KC Concepcion.

The Browns open the preseason Saturday in Chicago against the Bears.