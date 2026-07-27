Wife of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy reportedly shot at Virginia home, son arrested and charged

Mia Bieniemy, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, was shot on Sunday night at their home in Ashburn, Virginia, per ESPN.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 7:32 p.m. ET, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. They located an adult female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and she was transported to a hospital to treat "serious injuries." Authorities did not disclose her identity.

Elijah Zion Bieniemy, the 27-year-old son of Eric Bieniemy, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

The Chiefs released a statement, saying they are "aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy's family." ESPN reports that Eric was with the Chiefs in St. Joseph, Missouri, earlier on Sunday for training camp.

The Chiefs hired Bieniemy to serve as their new offensive coordinator after Matt Nagy left to join John Harbaugh and the New York Giants. Bieniemy served as Kansas City's offensive coordinator from 2018-22, and the Chiefs led the NFL with 30.1 points per game during that timeframe, per CBS Sports Research. Bieniemy also worked as Andy Reid's running backs coach from 2013-17, and was on staff for two Super Bowl victories.

Bieniemy spent the 2025 season with the Chicago Bears as their running backs coach and oversaw the No. 3 rushing attack in the league. He spent 2024 as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins and 2023 as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders.