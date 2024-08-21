Patrick Mahomes has been thrust into a beef with United States flag football national team quarterback Darrell "Housh" Doucette.

On Wednesday, Doucette was interviewed by TMZ Sports and stated he was a "better quarterback than Patrick Mahomes."

"At the end of the day, I feel like I'm better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game," Doucette told TMZ. "I know he's, right now, the best in the league. I know he's more accurate. I know he has all these intangibles. But when it comes to flag football, I feel like I know more than him."

In response to Doucette's comments, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted the famous 50 Cent meme in which he wonders why he's become involved in an argument.

Doucette followed up his comments in the interview by later reaching out to TMZ Sports to clarify his statement regarding Mahomes.

"I'm not saying I'm a better player overall, but until he steps on a 5v5 flag field, I'm going to feel that way until it's proven otherwise!" Doucette added. "I'm a competitor and need to be proven wrong."

Flag football is slated to become an Olympic sport at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. As a result, several NFL players -- including Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow and Caleb Williams -- have expressed their desire to suit up for the U.S. national team.

Doucette recently said he thinks it's "disrespectful" for NFL players to just assume they'd make the team.

"I think it's disrespectful that they just automatically assume that they're able to just join the Olympic team because of the person that they are -- they didn't help grow this game to get to the Olympics," Doucette told The Guardian in a recent interview. "Give the guys who helped this game get to where it's at their respect."

Doucette may not be a household name like Mahomes or Burrow, but he does have a long list of credentials.

He served as the quarterback for the United States national team and led them to a gold medal at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama. In 2023, the United States went 7-0 and won the Americas Continental championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Back in 2018, Doucette quarterbacked a team that defeated an opposition that featured former NFL players, including running back Justin Forsett and quarterback Seneca Wallace.