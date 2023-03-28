Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar, who is facing robbery charges in Oklahoma, is currently missing after removing his ankle monitor this past weekend. On Monday, a $1 million bond warrant was issued after Babudar failed to appear in court, according to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office.

The 28-year-old was slated to be in a courtroom on Monday for an arraignment hearing. Babudar was arrested on Dec. 16 after he allegedly robbed the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma. He's facing charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault while masked or disguised.

Babudar had previously pleaded not guilty and was released on bond last month.

Babudar's bail bondsman, Michael Lloyd, told ESPN that he received a notification on Saturday evening that his client's ankle monitor had been removed. Lloyd then traveled to the Tulsa hotel where Babudar had been staying, but Babudar was nowhere to be found. According to a court affidavit, the ankle monitor was disposed of in the woods nearby.

Badudar hasn't responded to anyone's attempts to get in touch with him.

The District Attorney has since filed a charge of removing an electronic monitoring device as well as petiitioning for an arrest warrant to be issued. Lloyd has made his way to Missouri in order to search for Babudar.

"He needs to call me because I can help him," Lloyd told ESPN. "Everybody and their mother are looking for him."

Babudar's attorney, Tracy Tiernan, showed up to the arraignment hearing, but her client wasn't present. Tiernan stated that she hasn't spoken to Babudar in more than a week.

Babudar allegedly threatened a teller at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union with a gun and made away with $150,000 before he was arrested.