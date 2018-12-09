Dolphins shock Patriots with miracle 69-yard touchdown on final play to pull off upset win

A trip to Miami almost always seems to turn into a nightmare for New England, and that nightmare continued on Sunday when he Dolphins shocked the Patriots 34-33 after pulling off a miracle on the final play of the game.

With just seven seconds left to play, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill took a shotgun snap from his own 31-yard line, and that's when the craziness began. The play started with Tannehill throwing a quick 15-yard pass to Kenny Stills. At that point, Stills knew if he got tackled, the game would be over, so he quickly pitched the ball to DeVante Parker before he could be taken down.

After Parker got the ball, he ran roughly four yards before sending a backward lateral to Kenyan Drake, who caught the ball and took it to the house to help the Dolphins pull off the "Miracle in Miami."

IT'S A MIRACLE IN MIAMI pic.twitter.com/PvNMIaXBAB — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 9, 2018

Officially, Drake got credit for catching a 55-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill. The touchdown pass capped an impressive game from Tannehill, who threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns.

One problem for the Patriots is that they were actually expecting a Hail Mary on the play. If you watch the pass again, you'll notice that Rob Gronkowski was playing defense for New England. As a matter of fact, Gronk was actually the last player who had chance to tackle Drake before he reached the end zone to cap the 69-yard play.

The miracle only happened because the Dolphins defense came up big in the final minutes of the game. With the Patriots leading 30-28, New England drove down to Miami's 7-yard line, where they had first-and-goal. However, the Patriots were unable to punch the ball in the end zone after a strong defensive stand from Miami. In the end, Stephen Gostkowski knocked through a 22-yard field goal with under 20 seconds left that gave New England a 33-28 lead.

Miami's Kalen Ballage then returned the ensuing kickoff to the 31-yard line to set up the miracle touchdown that won the game. With the improbable win, the Dolphins are now 7-6 on the season and firmly in the AFC wild-card picture.

As for Patriots, playing in Miami continues to be a nightmare for them. The Patriots have now lost five of their past six games in Miami. To put those struggles in more perspective, Tom Brady is 1-6 against the Dolphins in December during his career and 25-2 against everyone else.