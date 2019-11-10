Dolphins vs. Colts odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 10 predictions from top computer model

The Indianapolis Colts will be without two key offensive weapons on Sunday when they host the struggling Miami Dolphins at 4:05 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts will start Brian Hoyer at quarterback in relief of Jacoby Brissett, who was ruled out with a sprained knee ligament sustained during last week's loss to the Steelers. Instead, Hoyer will trigger a Colts offense that puts up 356.9 yards and 22.8 points per game, and will do so without receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) for the second straight game. The 1-7 Dolphins won their first game of the season last week against the Jets, but Miami enters Sunday without budding wide receiver Preston Williams (knee). Miami will also be without running back Mark Walton, who begins serving a four-game suspension. Indianapolis is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Dolphins odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 44. Before you make any Dolphins vs. Colts picks of your own, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Without Brissett, the Colts lose a player who has thrown for 1,649 yards and 14 touchdowns against just three interceptions. Hoyer makes his first start since 2017 with the 49ers, and the Colts called up Chad Kelly from the practice squad to serve as his backup. Hoyer is 16-21 as a starter. However, the Colts will be helped by the Dolphins being without Williams, who was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury earlier in the week. Williams had caught 32 passes for 428 yards and three touchdowns.

The Dolphins were able to grind out their first victory of the season last week, beating the Jets by a final score of 26-18. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had a big day against New York, finishing with 288 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Wide receiver DeVante Parker also had a strong showing against New York, hauling in four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown. The 2015 first-rounder has now scored a touchdown in four of his last five outings.

