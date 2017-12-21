Eagles QBs coach reportedly drawing 'heavy interest' as head coaching candidate

There are more than a few NFL teams that figure to be in the market for a new head coach in 2018, and when the time comes to find one, a certain Philadelphia Eagles assistant could be one of the hottest commodities.

We're not talking about defensive coordinator and former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Schwartz, either.

While Schwartz, per Pro Football Talk via Mike Lombardi, is among a dozen names identified as "strong candidates for career advancement" by the NFL's Career Development Advisory Panel, it's actually Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo who could be the prized head coaching hire of next season.

That's according to both the same Advisory Panel list, which includes DeFilippo, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who told Sports Radio 94 WIP this week that the QBs coach is drawing "especially heavy interest" from teams that will "definitely" target the Eagles' staff for potential head coaching replacements.

Les Bowen, of the Philadelphia Daily News, shared Rapoport's nugget on Twitter Wednesday and fueled the fire, saying he "would not be shocked if DeFilippo became a head coach this offseason."

Hired as part of Doug Pederson's debut coaching staff in 2016, DeFilippo, 39, has drawn rave reviews in Philadelphia for his work with Carson Wentz, the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2016 and an MVP candidate before his season-ending ACL tear this season. The Eagles valued him entering 2017 so much, in fact, that they withheld him from interviewing for an offensive coordinator job with the New York Jets. Before joining the Eagles, DeFilippo spent one season as the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator and two as the Oakland Raiders' quarterbacks coach alongside Derek Carr.