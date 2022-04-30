The Philadelphia Eagles traded up from the No. 188 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft to No. 181 overall, selecting Kansas linebacker Kyron Johnson with the pick. To move up seven spots, Philadelphia parted ways with the No. 188 pick (sixth round) and its seventh-round pick (No. 237 overall) to the Detroit Lions.

Philadelphia initially traded down from No. 154 (fifth round) to the Jacksonville Jaguars for No. 188 and No. 198 (both sixth-round picks). Johnson was the first pick the Eagles made on Day 3 of the draft.

Johnson is the second linebacker the Eagles selected in this draft. Here are three things to know and a scouting report on the Eagles' newest linebacker.

Track star

Johnson was a track star in high school, setting personal bests in the 100 meters (11.03), 200 meters (22.33) and long jump (19'9.5). His top-end speed allowed Johnson to be the jack of all trades at Kansas, leading the team in sacks (6.5) and tackles for loss (8.5).

Jack of all trades

Johnson played a variety of positions in the front seven at Kansas: Inside linebacker, outside linebacker, nickel linebacker, strongside rusher, gunner, and defensive end. he doesn't have a set position, but his versatility allows him to stick around on a 53-man roster as a day 3 pick. The Eagles could use him as an extra pass rusher, hybrid linebacker role when he''s not playing special teams.

Patient pass rusher

Johnson forced 40 pressures in 2021, finishing ninth in the nation with four forced fumbles. Not only did Johnson find has way to the football, but did not commit a single penalty in 655 snaps.

Scouting report

Strengths

Smooth athlete with good top end speed.

Good eyes for the position.

Good form tackler.

Mindset to be a key contributor on special teams.

Stuffed the stat sheet.

Played more of an edge role and is probably better suited to play weak-side linebacker or an overhang role.

Weaknesses