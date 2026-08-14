Fernando Mendoza looked the part in his NFL preseason debut, will he force the Raiders' hand?

Free agent acquisition Kirk Cousins started at quarterback in the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason opener. He will lead the offense in Week 1 of the regular season, too. But how long will he maintain the No. 1 role? That question is all the more prominent after Fernando Mendoza looked the part of a future starter in his professional debut.

Following a splendid opening drive against the Arizona Cardinals in which Cousins amassed 50 yards and guided the Raiders to a touchdown through the air, first-year coach Klint Kubiak called his starter to the sideline and handed the keys to his offense to Mendoza. From there, the top overall pick in the 2026 draft received nearly three full quarters' worth of work, and he looked promising in doing so.

Mendoza entered at the 3:39 mark of the first quarter and closed up shop after the opening play of the fourth. In that span, he completed 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown, and he added six rushing yards while also taking a sack.

His final numbers were relatively pedestrian, and the Cardinals dramatically outdueled him in the box score, as Arizona's signal-callers combined for a remarkably effective 26-for-30, three-touchdown effort. But it was the laser throws, mobility in the pocket and command of the offense that made Mendoza a standout from Thursday's contest and that made more of an impression than his modest numbers.

Mendoza looks comfortable in Kubiak's offense

Mendoza tacked plenty of "firsts" onto his ledger, and one of them came on a third-down conversion in which he found Jack Bech on the boundary for the first completion of his career. He displayed a fond connection with Bech throughout the night and connected with him for his maiden touchdown, as well.

For a player facing the pressure that comes with the No. 1 overall pick and appearing on an NFL field for the first time, Mendoza appeared commendably poised. His footwork in the pocket, ability to extend plays with his legs and the 7-yard scramble he pulled off showed a certain comfort level as the figurehead of the offense.

What's more, Mendoza was in complete control of Kubiak's highly renowned scheme. Never was he rushed, and instead, he repeatedly worked through his progressions and found secondary options rather than forcing throws. The reigning college football national champion made great decisions and was not afraid to hit his checkdowns when necessary. He is clearly settled in the system, which could help him not only get onto the field as a rookie but also potentially thrive early in his career.

Plus, as he did at Indiana, Mendoza boasts arm strength and the confidence to use it. The 19-yard bullet he delivered through three defenders and into the hands of Malik Benson was his best throw of the night. He also zinged a 14-yarder to Dylan Laube on his fourth drive.

Far from a finished product

While Mendoza mostly avoided the kinds of errors that plague overmatched rookies, there will still be plenty from his debut for him to dissect in film study. He took a sack, for instance, on first-and-goal on the drive that resulted in his touchdown pass. He also held onto the ball a touch too long on one of his rollouts and took a significant hit that could have been avoided.

There is also the fact that this was a preseason game against what projects to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. A couple of solid quarters in that kind of setting is not the same as a couple of solid quarters in a late-season clash with a playoff contender. There will be growing pains, as there are for all young quarterbacks.

Can Mendoza push his way into the lineup?

The Raiders have no need to rush Mendoza into action. With a veteran like Cousins capable of taking the offense out of the gutter, Las Vegas can field a respectable team in 2026 even without its prized rookie on the field. Allowing Mendoza to learn from an experienced leader while getting his feet wet in cleanup action or the occasional spot start is a safe path forward.

But the Raiders also have no commitment to Cousins beyond this year, and at the first sign of falling out of contention, it makes sense to pass the torch to Mendoza and allow him to develop with meaningful regular-season reps.

Mendoza can speed up that process if he makes the most of however many preseason snaps still lie ahead of him. His tools are undeniable, and he is clearly settled into the system. There is not much more to be asked of a rookie.

Once he gets a look at the job, he might just run away with it. The excellent young tools around him -- Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty and new standout center Tyler Linderbaum -- will help Mendoza get his footing. And later down the line, they could help him blossom into the star Las Vegas hopes he will be.