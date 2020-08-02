Watch Now: NFL Latest: Cowboys Have "100 Percent Belief" In Dak Prescott, Will Ultimately Get Deal Done ( 3:51 )

Howard Mudd, a former Pro Bowl offensive lineman and offensive line coach for 39 years, was hospitalized with a fractured pelvis and spine following a severe motorcycle accident Wednesday. Mudd, 78, remains in intensive care and faces additional surgery as a result of the injuries. According to Mike Chappell of Fox 59, Mudd fractured his pelvis and spine in the accident and had surgery on his pelvis Saturday. Doctors delayed the spinal procedure and its unknown when the operation will begin.

Mudd's wife sent a text to a friend that Howard is "awake off and on" and thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Mudd was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame 1960s All-Decade Team after earning three Pro Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers. He played seven seasons with the 49ers and Chicago Bears before pursuing a career in coaching.

Mudd's first NFL job was in 1974 with the San Diego Chargers as an offensive line coach, a position he had for 36 consecutive years with six different teams. In Mudd's 39 total years as a coach, his teams went a combined 328-279-1. Mudd's greatest success was with the Indianapolis Colts when he won a Super Bowl in 2006 serving as the team's offensive line coach from 1998 to 2009.

After the Philadelphia Eagles lured Mudd out of retirement for two seasons, Mudd returned to the Colts in 2019 as a senior offensive assistant coach -- the only coaching position he had in the NFL other than offensive line coach.

Mudd was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 1979 for his playing career at Hillsdale College. The Pro Football Writers Association presented Mudd with the Paul Zimmerman Award for "lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL" in 2014.

Mudd was an offensive line coach for the Chargers, Colts, Eagles, 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, and Kansas City Chiefs.