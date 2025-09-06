The Week 1 NFL schedule has a bunch of exciting matchups, and one of them will be the Washington Commanders hosting the New York Giants. The Commanders finished last season with a 12-5 record and made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game. They ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 55-23. Meanwhile, the Giants logged a 3-14 record in 2024, finishing last in the NFC East. Both teams retooled as the Giants added Russell Wilson in free agency and Abdul Carter in the NFL draft. The Commanders acquired Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers.

Best Week 1 Giants vs. Commanders anytime TD prop picks:



Jayden Daniels, Commanders 2+ passing touchdowns (-115)

The Commanders have Kliff Kingsbury on the sideline as offensive coordinator again and added more to that side of the ball. Washington traded for Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel, joining the likes of Terry McLaurin and Zach Ertz. Last season, Jayden Daniels completed 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards and 25 passing touchdowns. He finished with two-plus passing touchdowns in eight regular-season games.

In his second outing against New York, Daniels went 15-of-22 for 209 yards and two passing touchdowns. While this isn't your typical anytime touchdown scorer bet, the model projects Daniels to throw two touchdowns in this game.

Malik Nabers, Giants (+150)

Nabers was one of the best receivers in the league last season, as he had 109 catches for 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. With better quarterback play expected under center, Nabers' production should improve, especially since he's the No.1 target. Last season, during the loss at Northwest Stadium, Nabers reeled in 10 passes for 127 receiving yards and one touchdown. SportsLine's model projects Nabers to finish with 84 receiving yards while scoring a touchdown in 70% of simulations, the highest on the team.

Terry McLaurin, Commanders, (+130)

McLaurin has been the Commanders' best playmaker for the last six seasons, but last season was different. The Ohio State product had 82 catches for 1,096 receiving yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns. He tallied a touchdown in 12 games, including the playoffs. In his last outing against the Giants, McLaurin reeled in two touchdowns. The model predicts that McLaurin scores a touchdown in 70% of the simulations.

