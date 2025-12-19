The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants are trying to make sure their young quarterbacks finish the 2025 season on a high note, and a win this weekend would be a good step toward accomplishing that goal. The Vikings are trying to make it three wins in a row, and the Giants are hoping to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Minnesota has two straight wins over NFC East opponents in the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys, and they'll try to make it three in a row on Sunday. We'll also see whether J.J. McCarthy can keep his recent run of form going. In his past two games, McCarthy has thrown for a combined 413 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Against a Giants defense that's been awful for most of the season, McCarthy has the opportunity to keep rolling. On defense, it'll be interesting to see what Brian Flores cooks up for the rookie quarterback on the other side.

The Giants haven't won a game since beating the Eagles on Oct. 9, but five of those eight losses have come by one score. New York has been unable to get out of its own way -- and there isn't much incentive to stop now. The Giants currently own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and winning another game could jeopardize that. Of course, the team also wants to see continued development from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. He has been a bright spot in what has otherwise been a rather miserable campaign for the Giants.

Here is everything you need to know about this showdown featuring two young NFC signal callers.

Where to watch Giants vs. Vikings live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 21 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 21 | 1 p.m. ET Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: Fox

CBS Sports App Odds: Vikings -3, O/U 43.5 (via DraftKings)

Giants vs. Vikings: Need to know

Jefferson needs a jumpstart. Justin Jefferson is in the midst of a nightmare season, and his production in recent weeks has been particularly anemic. Jefferson hasn't topped 80 receiving yards since Oct. 5, and he's averaging 59.4 yards per game. That's the lowest number of his career, and it's 28.1 yards fewer than his pervious career low of 87.5. Can this matchup against the Giants act as a slump buster?

Justin Jefferson is in the midst of a nightmare season, and his production in recent weeks has been particularly anemic. Jefferson hasn't topped 80 receiving yards since Oct. 5, and he's averaging 59.4 yards per game. That's the lowest number of his career, and it's 28.1 yards fewer than his pervious career low of 87.5. Can this matchup against the Giants act as a slump buster? Giants getting gashed. Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason have to be licking their chops ahead of this matchup because the Giants haven't been able to stop anyone on the ground this season. New York is allowing 153.6 rushing yards per game, and only the Cincinnati Bengals allow more. Even if McCarthy does struggle a bit in the passing game, Kevin O'Connell should be able to take solace in the fact that his offense will be able to run at will.

Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason have to be licking their chops ahead of this matchup because the Giants haven't been able to stop anyone on the ground this season. New York is allowing 153.6 rushing yards per game, and only the Cincinnati Bengals allow more. Even if McCarthy does struggle a bit in the passing game, Kevin O'Connell should be able to take solace in the fact that his offense will be able to run at will. Anything but special teams in New York. The Giants special teams have been an unmitigated disaster in 2025, and the kicking carousel continued to spin this week. New York cut Younghoe Koo after he missed both of his field goal attempts in the team's Week 15 loss to the Washington Commanders. The team is now expected to elevate rookie kicker Ben Sauls from the practice squad, and he has yet to attempt a kick at the NFL level.

Giants vs. Vikings prediction, pick



The Giants are a complete disaster, and the matchup of O'Connell's offensive scheme against this New York defense seems as lopsided as it gets. There may be a world wherein McCarthy comes back to Earth and Dart plays well enough for the Giants to pull off the upset at home, but the Vikings defense may prevent that scenario from unfolding. I'll go with Minnesota because of how discombobulated New York has looked in each of the last two weeks. Pick: Vikings -3, Over 43.5