Jets coach Adam Gase isn't exactly universally loved in New York. The criticism doesn't come without reason, as he's struggled to bring the team success. Some Jets fans are just about done with Gase and ready to say goodbye to him as the head coach of the team after not even two full seasons.

But while most just express their distain for Gase on social media or while talking to their friends, some Jets fans wanted to take it even further and planned a protest at One Jets Drive in Florham Park, N.J. this week to demand Gase's firing.

One problem: The protest looked as sad as the Jets' current record:

As you can see from the photos above, the "protest" looked more like a few people hanging out on a street corner. While their effort was valiant, the disappointing outcome of the event is almost too on point as a metaphor for the team as a whole.

At the moment, Johnson is backing Gase. This year they've started out 0-2, losing to the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. If the losing continues, though, the hot seat Gase is already on will get hotter.

Last year, the Jets finished 7-9 in second to last place in the AFC East. Barring a miracle, the Jets are looking at another season of not coming close making the playoffs. They look to get their first win of the season on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.