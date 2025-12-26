Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens due to the concussion he suffered in last week's loss to the Chicago Bears. Love did not clear protocol to return for his team's important Week 17 home game and was officially downgraded to out on Friday. Malik Willis is expected to start in Love's absence.

Love was injured when he was sacked by Chicago defensive end Austin Booker in the second quarter last week. Love sustained helmet-to-helmet contact from Booker, who was flagged for roughing the passer while Love remained on the turf for several minutes. After being evaluated, Love was ruled out for the remainder of the game and the Bears went on to stun the Packers 22-16 in overtime, grabbing control of the NFC North lead in the process.

Significant injuries are piling up for Green Bay in recent weeks as Green Bay pushes for playoff positioning in the NFC.

The Packers have already clinched a spot in the playoffs thanks to the Detroit Lions' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, and there is still some hope they can catch the Bears to win the division. A Green Bay loss or Chicago win on Saturday would shut down any hopes of a division win, however, and Green Bay will now be without key players on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Willis is expected to be under center for Green Bay on Saturday, though Willis was also listed as questionable on the injury report after suffering a shoulder injury at the end of regulation against the Bears. Willis has also been battling an illness this week.

The Ravens will also likely be starting a backup quarterback as Lamar Jackson is listed as doubtful due to a back contusion as Baltimore is playing to remain in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs. Even with a Baltimore win on Saturday, the Ravens would miss the playoffs if the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. If Jackson cannot play, Tyler Huntley would start for Baltimore.