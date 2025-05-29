Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh called Justin Tucker's release earlier in May a "complex decision-making process," in the coach's first public comments since the Ravens split with their Pro Bowl kicker. Though labeled a "football" move, Tucker's release comes amid the NFL's investigation into accusations of inappropriate behavior from 16 massage therapists across eight Baltimore-area spas and wellness centers between 2012 and 2016. Tucker has publicly denied all allegations.

In his comments, Harbaugh stressed Tucker's release was a front-office decision involving several key leaders focused on what was best for the team moving forward.

"I mean, you're talking about arguably the best kicker in the history of the game," Harbaugh said Wednesday. "And like we said, it's multi-layered, it's complicated. But in the end, it all comes back to what you have to do to get ready for your team to play the first game. And I think if you step back and you take a look at all the issues and all the ramifications, you can understand that we've got to get our football team ready and we've gotta have a kicker to go. And that was the move that we decided to make."

Tucker spent 13 seasons in Baltimore, where he developed into one of the top kickers in the NFL, being named to eight All-Pro teams and seven Pro Bowls. He holds the record for longest field goal (66 yards) in NFL history and has the highest career field goal percentage (89.1) in league history (min. 100 attempts).

Harbaugh added that his focus now is on the team's immediate needs: "So, in that sense, it's a football decision and now we have to spend all of our focus and our time to get these kickers ready. We've got a competition going on to get these guys ready to go make kicks. So that's all I'm thinking about. From my perspective, it's like, 'We gotta have to have a kicker out there making kicks,' and what's the best way to get that done?"

The Ravens signaled a potential changing of the guard at kicker when they drafted Arizona's Tyler Loop in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft — the first time in franchise history Baltimore used a pick on the position. That move, plus the addition of undrafted rookie John Hoyland from Wyoming, set up an open competition.

While Tucker owns a Hall of Fame résumé, he struggled in 2024, connecting on just 73.3% of his field goal attempts — the lowest mark of his career. His decline in production, coupled with mounting off-field allegations, foreshadowed the decision to release him.