The Detroit Lions (11-5) and Minnesota Vikings (7-9) will wrap up the regular season with a Week 18 NFC North battle on Sunday afternoon. Detroit picked up a 30-24 win at Minnesota when these teams met two weeks ago, as the Lions clinched their first division title since 1993. They are currently occupying the No. 3 seed in the NFC, but they can move up to No. 2 with a win and losses from the Cowboys and Eagles. Minnesota has lost three straight games and needs a win and three other results to go its way in order to sneak into the final NFC Wild Card spot.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Detroit is favored by 4 points in the latest Lions vs. Vikings odds, while the over/under is 46 points via SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Vikings vs. Lions picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Minnesota vs. Detroit. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Lions vs. Vikings spread: Lions -4

Lions vs. Vikings over/under: 46 points

Lions vs. Vikings money line: Lions -211, Vikings +174

Why the Lions can cover

While Minnesota is technically still alive for the postseason, it needs a win along with losses by the Packers, Seahawks and either the Buccaneers or Saints. The Vikings have only covered the spread once in their last six games, starting three different players under center during that stretch.

Detroit has been one of the most profitable teams in the NFL this season, covering the spread at an 11-5 clip en route to a division title. The Lions have also covered in 12 of their last 15 divisional games, including a 30-24 win over Minnesota as 2.5-point road favorites on Christmas Eve. They have now covered in six straight games between these rivals, while the Vikings have only covered three times in their last 10 divisional games.

Why the Vikings can cover

The Lions are essentially locked into the No. 3 seed, as they would need Philadelphia and Dallas to both lose this weekend. That could make this a low-energy spot for Detroit, especially after losing to the Cowboys in heartbreaking fashion last week. Meanwhile, Minnesota is in a must-win position to keep its playoff hopes alive.

The Vikings have won nine of the last 12 meetings between these teams, and they have covered the spread in six of their last nine games against NFC opponents. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson needs 118 yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth consecutive season, despite missing seven games due to a hamstring injury. He had six receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown against the Lions two weeks ago.

