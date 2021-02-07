Sam Darnold has suitors if the New York Jets decide to trade the 23-year-old quarterback. Multiple teams have reached out to the Jets to express interest in trading for Darnold, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. While they reportedly did not turn away any calls, the Jets have not made any firm decisions regarding their quarterback position.

Last month, Jets general manager Joe Douglas acknowledged that the franchise was going to evaluate Darnold's future with the team during the offseason. Darnold has publicly stated that he wants to remain with the franchise that made him the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

"Look, we've got a lot of decisions to make. I think Sam's going to be a great quarterback. I'm excited to get a head coach in here, go through our process," Douglas said. "I had a great conversation with Sam yesterday. I won't go into the specifics, but I think Sam has a very bright future in this league. We're going to get a head coach in here, we're going to get together, we're going to talk about quite a few decisions. I'm excited about Sam."

In 38 regular season games, Darnold has completed nearly 60% of his passes with 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. After going 4-9 as a starter in 2018, Darnold posted a winning record in 2019. After a slow start that included a bout with mononucleosis, Darnold won six of his final eight starts in 2019. He finished the 2019 season with 3,024 yards with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also completed a career-high 61.9% of his passes.

Sam Darnold NYJ • QB • 14 CMP% 59.6 YDs 2208 TD 9 INT 11 YD/Att 6.07 View Profile

Darnold and his teammates were unable to carry that momentum into the 2020 season. New York lost its first games, as Darnold went just 2-10 as the team's starter. He failed to complete 60% of his passes while throwing more interceptions (11) than touchdown passes (nine). During the season former Jets coach Adam Gase acknowledged that he was unable to get the most out of Darnold during his two seasons with the Jets. The Jets have replaced Darnold with Robert Saleh, who was asked about Darnold during his introductory press conference.

"We just got here, we're just starting to watch all this tape, watch the personnel that's here, quarterback, receiver, O-line, D-line, linebackers, DBs so you're going through that entire process. What I can tell you about Sam is that he is an unbelievable talent," Saleh said, via NFL.com. "There's a reason why he was the third overall pick, it's very clear, just watch the tape. Production aside, just watch the player. He's got tremendous mobility, he's got arm talent, he's fearless, he's smart, he's a good, precise decision-maker. He's loved in the locker room, people adore him around this building. There's a reason why he's [a] third overall pick and, let's be real, he's 23 years old so he hasn't even scratched the surface of life yet."

If they decide to trade him, it's safe to assume that the Jets would want at least one first-round pick in exchange for Darnold. The Lions, after all, received two future first-round picks, a 2021 third-round pick, and a veteran quarterback in exchange for Matthew Stafford. While they made not get that much, it appears that the Jets could create a bidding war with several teams if they decide to put Darnold on the trading block.