NFL odds and picks for Week 16: Advanced computer model loves Chiefs and Giants

Week 16 in the NFL will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors. The Philadelphia Eagles are favored by nine over the Oakland Raiders, the New England Patriots are favored by double-digits against the Buffalo Bills, and the Dallas Cowboys are five-point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks in a game that has already seen the line move several points.

With a 153-71 record, SportsLine is beating nearly every expert tracked on NFLPickWatch for the second year in a row.

It's fresh off a week in which it absolutely crushed its picks, going 14-2 straight up and correctly calling tight wins for the Patriots, Packers and Cowboys. It also nailed "Monday Night Football" within a point.

Those NFL picks helped run its straight-up record to a stunning 51-13 over the past four weeks. Anyone who has followed its picks is up big.

With Week 16 here, the computer simulated every game 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.

One team the model is extremely high on: the Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5), who host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

After a four-game losing streak, the Chiefs have hit their stride again with back-to-back wins against the division-rival Raiders and Chargers. They're back in the driver's seat in the AFC West and have an opportunity to secure a division title this week.



Miami, meanwhile, is still mathematically alive in the AFC Wild Card race, but the Dolphins must win out and get some major help from others in Weeks 16 and 17.



The model says Miami's hopes end Sunday. According to the model, the Chiefs will get almost 250 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Alex Smith, while Jay Cutler will throw two picks for Miami. The Chiefs win 80 percent of simulations straight-up and cover the double-digit spread well over 50 percent of the time. Back the Chiefs with confidence in Week 16.

One surprise: The two-win New York Giants (+3.5), who could be thinking more about draft positioning than winning games, pull off the upset against the Arizona Cardinals.

Since being reinstated as the starter, Eli Manning has been red hot. He threw for 434 yards and three touchdowns against a tough Philly defense last week in a closer-than-expected 34-29 loss.

Arizona has one of the best rushing defenses in the league, so expect the Giants to lean on Manning and the passing game. The model has the Giants pulling off the upset just over half the time and covering the spread in 58 percent of simulations. It's also all over the Under (40), saying it hits almost 70 percent of the time.

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens (-13.5, 41)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (+9, 40.5)

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5, 43.5)

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals (+4.5, 43.5)

L.A. Rams at Tennessee Titans (+6.5, 47.5)

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears (-6.5, 38)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-10, 46.5)

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-5.5, 52.5)

L.A. Chargers at New York Jets (+6.5, 42.5)

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (-11.5, 47)

Denver Broncos at Washington Redskins (-3.5, 40.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers (+4, 42)

New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals (-3.5, 40)

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys (-5, 47)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans (+9.5, 44)

Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles (-9, 47.5)