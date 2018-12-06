NFL odds, picks for Week 14: Proven computer model loving Rams, Patriots

The Week 14 NFL odds will continue to move as bettors learn more about who will and won't be on the field. The Steelers are now 10.5-point favorites against the Raiders, down half-a-point from the opening line, after it was announced that running back James Conner (ankle) will sit out. With third-string quarterback Mark Sanchez under center for Washington, bettors have shown plenty of confidence in the Giants, moving that line from Redskins -1 all the way to Giants -3.5. The Chargers, meanwhile, remain this week's biggest favorites as they take on the Bengals, who sent receiver A.J. Green (foot) to IR. LA is favored by 14 points, one of the largest NFL spreads of the season. With NFL odds moving and a litany of injuries to keep up with, be sure to check out the top Week 14 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and spreads, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 14 NFL picks are in. One of the top Week 14 NFL picks the model recommends: The Patriots (-7.5) cover on the road against the Dolphins.

Miami stayed alive in the AFC wild-card picture with a 21-17 victory over Buffalo that put it back at .500 (6-6) on the year. An upset over the Patriots would be huge for the Dolphins' postseason chances, but the model is calling for a comfortable double-digit win for New England.

According to the model, Tom Brady throws for over 325 yards and two touchdowns, while Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski team up for 150 yards receiving. The Patriots cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the over (47) hits more than 55 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 14 NFL predictions from the model: the Rams (-3) cover at Soldier Field against the Bears on Sunday Night Football.

This is a classic matchup of strength vs. strength, as Los Angeles' No. 2 scoring offense faces Chicago's No. 4 scoring defense. The 11-1 Rams have won three straight entering Week 14, while 8-4 Chicago saw its five-game winning streak snapped by the Giants in overtime last Sunday. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will likely return from a shoulder injury for Chicago.

The model says the Bears hold the Rams under 30 points, but Los Angeles still gets almost 300 yards of passing from quarterback Jared Goff and over 100 total yards from running back Todd Gurley. The Rams win straight-up in 60 percent of simulations and cover over 50 percent of the time.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-5, 37.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5, 53)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-4.5, 49.5)

Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns (+2, 47)

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers (-5, 50.5)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+8, 55.5)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-3.5, 38.5)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (+7.5, 47)

New York Giants at Washington Redskins (+3.5, 41)

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers (+4, 44.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers (-14, 47.5)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (+3, 40.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5, 44)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders (+10.5, 51.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears (+3, 51.5)

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-3, 45)