NFL odds, picks for Week 17: Proven computer model loving Texans, Ravens

The final week of the 2018 regular season is here and the NFL playoff picture is becoming clearer. Six teams remain in contention for three playoff spots and the stakes are at an all-time high. Several of the nine teams that have already clinched are also still playing for seeding and the Week 17 NFL odds reflect that this should be an entertaining final week. The Vikings need a win to get into the postseason, and they're four-point favorites over the Bears on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Ravens just have to beat the Browns as six-point favorites to win the AFC North and secure their bid and send the Steelers home. Then there's the Titans, who are field goal underdogs to Andrew Luck and the Colts on Sunday Night Football, with the winner securing the final AFC Wild Card. Tennessee could be without quarterback Marcus Mariota, who suffered a stinger and hasn't practiced this week. With NFL odds and spreads of all sizes available, make sure to check out the latest Week 17 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's Projection Model.

Now it has examined the latest Week 17 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 17 NFL picks and predictions are in. One of the top Week 17 NFL picks the model recommends: the Ravens (-6) cover the spread against the Browns as they look to wrap up the AFC North.

Baltimore's Week 16 win over the Chargers, coupled with the Steelers' loss to the Saints, put the Ravens in control of their own destiny in the division entering the final week of the regular season. Even against a much-improved Cleveland team, the model projects the Ravens roll to a decisive win that covers the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. The Over (41) also has plenty of value because that hits in well over half of simulations.

Another one of the Week 17 NFL predictions from the model: the Texans cover as 6.5-point favorites over the Jaguars.

The Texans have clinched a playoff spot, but could end up as the No. 1 seed or even fall all the way down to the No. 6 seed depending on a number of outcomes on Sunday. Their best-case scenarios all require a victory to avoid a road game on Wild Card weekend, so a win is paramount.

Houston has averaged over 27 points the last eight weeks and quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn't thrown an interception or completed fewer than 70 percent of his passes since Nov. 18.

According to the projections, Watson puts up nearly 300 yards of total offense to help the Texans score 26 points against a quality Jacksonville defense. That helps the Texans cover the 6.5 points in well over half of simulations. A strong day from the Texans' offense also helps the Over (40.5) hit more than 55 percent of the time.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (-6.5, 41.5)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-9, 44.5)

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-13.5, 45)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-8, 44.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-6.5, 40.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1.5, 51.5)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-3.5, 39.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (+6.5, 42)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-6, 41)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-14.5, 45.5)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-4, 40.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (+6.5, 41.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-13.5, 38.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-10, 49)

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (+3, 43.5)