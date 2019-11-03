NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 9: Advanced computer model reveals best predictions

NFL betting trends can help you beat your book, but understanding when the numbers might be off is key. As we look ahead to the Week 9 NFL schedule, is this the week that home favorites finally bounce back? So far in 2019, teams favored in their own building have gone an abysmal 29-52-2 against the spread. Looking at the latest Week 9 NFL odds, the Buffalo Bills are 10.5-point favorites over the Washington Redskins at home in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Meanwhile, the Oakland Raiders are 2.5-point home favorites over the Lions in the latest 2019 NFL lines. That game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET and is the only one in the late window with a spread of a field goal or less. Before you lock in your Week 9 NFL picks against the spread, be sure to see the up-to-the-minute NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It enters Week 9 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a 25-17 run on top-rated NFL picks and an incredible 87-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 9 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 9 NFL predictions are in. Here are three of the games it's most confident in this week:

Lions vs. Raiders (-2.5, 50.5): The model's strongest Week 9 NFL pick comes in Lions vs. Raiders (-2), one of four late-afternoon (ET) kickoffs Sunday. In fact, SportsLine's model says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. Both teams have hot quarterbacks and playoff hopes: The Lions are 3-3-1, the Raiders 3-4. And both are 4-3 against the spread, with the Lions going 4-1 ATS as underdogs. These teams haven't met since 2015.

Colts vs. Steelers (-1, 40.5): Despite the slight bobble in the line, the model is still high on one side of Colts vs. Steelers from Heinz Field. In fact, it says one team covers in well over 50 percent of simulations. Steelers running back James Conner is coming off a huge game, but he suffered an AC joint sprain late in Pittsburgh's win over the Dolphins last week and is doubtful. As a result, Jaylen Samuels, who's coming off a knee injury, could be the lead back. Hilton is out three to four weeks for the Colts. Indianapolis is 4-2-1 against the spread this season overall and 5-1-1 in its last seven road games. However, the Steelers are 4-1 against the number in their last five games after gaining at least 350 yards of total offense in their previous contest.

Titans vs. Panthers (-3.5, 42): One of the model's strongest Week 9 NFL predictions comes in Panthers vs. Titans, with one side covering in nearly 60 percent of SportsLine's simulations. Carolina is coming off a 51-13 demolition at the hands of the undefeated 49ers, but they had been riding a four-game winning streak and a four-game cover streak prior to that matchup. That streak included a pair of covers as home favorites over the Buccaneers and Jaguars, and they're 2-1 as favorites overall. As for the Titans, replacing struggling quarterback Marcus Mariota with Ryan Tannehill seems to have given their playoff hopes renewed life at 4-4 overall. The Titans are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games versus teams like the Panthers who have a winning record.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 9 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own.

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 9 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender gets stunned? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 9 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

NFL Week 9 odds