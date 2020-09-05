The 2020 NFL season has finally arrived, as all 32 teams are set to take the field during the Week 1 NFL schedule. The spread of COVID-19 upended the offseason, cancelled the preseason and led to mixed policies on NFL attendance this season. But the games are set to go on, and the Week 1 NFL odds from William Hill have been revealed. Among the more notable games, the Chiefs are 9.5-point favorites against the Texans in the 2020 NFL Opener on Thursday, September 10, while the Cowboys are laying 2.5 points against the Rams on Sunday Night Football.

Elsewhere, the Saints are -6.5 in the Week 1 NFL spreads as they look to spoil Tom Brady's debut with the Buccaneers on Sunday. Where is the value for Week 1 NFL bets? All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

Top NFL predictions for Week 1

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) cover at home against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North battle. It'll be a new-look offense for Minnesota after wide receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to the Bills over the offseason. Minnesota still has Kirk Cousins at quarterback, Dalvin Cook at running back, and it spent a first-round pick on receiver Justin Jefferson, who joins Adam Thielen as the top targets.

Minnesota's defense, however, is the main factor in this matchup. The Vikings recently added Pro Bowl edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue to an already-fierce unit that ranked fifth in the NFL in scoring defense last season (18.9 ppg). SportsLine's model is projecting that Minnesota holds Green Bay to just 19 points and covers in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (46) also hits well over 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 1 NFL picks from the model: The Baltimore Ravens (-8) cover at home against the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore was the AFC's top team during the regular season last year, but was bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Titans. They're motivated to take the next step in 2020 as reigning MVP Lamar Jackson begins his second full season under center.

Baltimore also added to its elite rushing attack by drafting J.K. Dobbins, who will join Mark Ingram in the backfield. The Ravens cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the over (48.5) clears almost 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 1 NFL picks

NFL odds, matchups for Week 1

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5, 54)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-6, 43)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-8, 48.5)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-6.5, 39.5)

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers (+2.5, 47.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (+1.5, 49)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (+6, 43)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-3, 43.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5, 45)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-2.5, 46)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals (+3, 44)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-7, 49)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5, 49.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (+2.5, 51.)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants (+4.5, 47.5)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (-1.5, 41)