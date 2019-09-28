NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 4: Proven computer model loving Texans, Bears

With three weeks of the 2019 NFL schedule in the books, bettors are trying to figure out which teams are true contenders and which ones are playing pretenders. The Buffalo Bills have started the season 3-0, but are they ready to take down a team like the New England Patriots? The latest Week 4 NFL odds show that it could be tough sledding on Sunday, as they're going off as seven-point underdogs in a monumental AFC East battle. The Falcons, meanwhile, are 1-2 after a tough loss to Indianapolis, but will they find the win column with a more favorable home matchup against the Titans, who have lost two straight? The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites, one of the tightest NFL lines of the week. NFL spreads will continue to shift as kickoffs approach and injury information is released. Before making any Week 4 NFL picks on games like these or any others, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 3, it was all over the Saints (+5) without Drew Brees covering against the Seahawks and Daniel Jones leading the Giants (+5) to the cover against the Bucs.

Last season, the model ranked inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 4 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 4 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Bears (-1.5) cover against the Vikings in an NFC North battle at Soldier Field.

Chicago's defense has been among the best in the NFL, giving up just 13 points per game. The swarming attack was on full display on Monday Night Football against Washington as the Bears forced five turnovers, including a pick-six by safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the win.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, meanwhile, has struggled for Minnesota, completing just 58.7 percent of his passes this season with only three touchdowns and two interceptions. With the Vikings looking largely one-dimensional through three weeks, the model predicts that Cousins will throw for under 200 yards against the Bears as Chicago covers in well over 50 percent of simulations. There's also value on the under (38) because that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 4 NFL picks from the model: the Texans (-4) cover the spread against the Panthers at NRG Stadium. Houston is coming off an extremely impressive road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, a game in which the Texans were three-point underdogs. Quarterback Deshaun Watson put on a stellar performance against Los Angeles, completing 25-of-34 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Jordan Akins also had a career day against the Chargers, securing three receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, Watson and the Texans will look to exploit a Panthers defense that is giving up 23.3 points per game. Plus, Carolina is just 2-9 in its last 11 games, while Houston has won 13 of its last 17 contests. The model is calling for Watson to throw for nearly 250 yards on Sunday as the Texans cover the spread in more than 50 percent of simulations. The over (47.5), meanwhile, hits over 50 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong pick for the battle between the unbeaten Chiefs and Lions, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard in an upset you won't see coming. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 4? And which Super Bowl contender gets absolutely stunned? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.



Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans (-4, 47.5)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-7, 45)

Washington Redskins at New York Giants (-3, 49)

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins (+14.5, 44.5)

Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (-6.5, 45.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions (+7, 54.5)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (+7, 42)

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5, 45.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams (-9.5, 49)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (+5.5, 48)

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (-1.5, 38)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos (-3, 37.5)

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints (+2.5, 47.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5, 45)