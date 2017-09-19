NFL on Steelers' dice-throwing touchdown celebration: 'That's OK with us'

When Martavis Bryant scored his first touchdown in 651 days in Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, the Steelers wide receiver did something he couldn't the last time he found the end zone: Orchestrating a group celebration that included throwing dice.

Here's a reenactment of Bryant's celebration, which took place after rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster found the end zone later in the game:

Rivers Casino gonna want in on this action 😂 pic.twitter.com/SXKRBkeG4D — Benstonium (@Benstonium) September 17, 2017

This is all on the up and up because the league a) has relaxed its celebration rules, and b) apparently isn't all that familiar with simulated dice-throwing.

"There was an internal debate this morning over whether they were referring to Yahtzee or backgammon," NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said on Monday, via Pro Football Talk. "I don't think we're in a place to determine that, so I think that's OK with us."

We suppose you can gamble in Yahtzee an backgammon if you're inclined, but either way, we've enjoyed the return of end-zone celebrations. Our favorite through two weeks has to be Falcons running back Devonta Freeman using offensive lineman Andy Levitre as a human basketball hoop.

Unless that was their interpretation of Yahtzee or backgammon.