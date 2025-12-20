A pair of NFC East rivals will face off in a rare Saturday NFL game in Week 16. The Philadelphia Eagles lead the division despite some noticeable internal discord, largely focused around the team's offense. The Washington Commanders, meanwhile, are suffering through a lost season marred by repeated injuries to promising young quarterback Jayden Daniels, with backup Marcus Mariota confirmed as the stopgap starter through the end of the season. That being said, Washington won its last game and could prove a nuisance for a Philadelphia team that sometimes struggles to establish offensive rhythm.

We've put together a three-leg NFL same-game parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday's Philadelphia vs. Washington game. For more Eagles vs. Commanders picks, check out the SportsLine Projection Model's full forecast for the game.

Eagles vs. Commanders same-game parlay picks

Over 44.5

A.J. Brown anytime touchdown scorer

Marcus Mariota Over 200.5 passing yards

Commanders vs. Eagles Over 44.5

Washington's defense is one of the worst in the NFL and the Eagles just dropped 31 points on the Raiders, who are just a hair below Washington in the scoring defense rankings. The difference here is that the Eagles all but surely won't pitch a second straight shutout. Washington will score points, which would both contribute to the total and encourage Philly to keep the offense in gear.

A.J. Brown anytime touchdown scorer

Remember when Brown was complaining about his role in the offense? Philly's top wideout has scored four touchdowns in his last five games and now gets to feast on one of the league's worst pass defenses. Nothing is a layup when it comes to anytime TD scorer props, but this feels awfully close to one.

Marcus Mariota Over 200.5 passing yards

Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel are both on the field and healthy now, which should help Mariota clear this number. While he's nominally the backup in the team, Mariota is a capable enough passer and McLaurin and Samuel are a potent twosome. Washington should also be behind for most of this game, putting Mariota into more passing situations. The SportsLine model has Mariota projected for 214.9 passing yards.